Febreze Air Freshener Plug & Refill Starter Kit Spring Awakening 20Ml

Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener Smart programming plug Spring Awakening continuously fights odours and alternates between 3 complementary scents for freshness you keep noticing. Lasts up to 90 days (if used 12h per day on low setting). Discover the beauty of Spring Awakening now with digitally controled scent alternation. Fresh scent that travels further to fill your room with fragrance. The Spring Awakening Scent is a light green fragrance inspired by springtime natural freshness of Lenor. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. With traditional plugs, we get used to to scents quickly and stop noticing them. Febreze 3Volution renews the freshness by continously alternating between 3 complementary, high quality scents every 45 minutes. Use Febreze 3Volution refills with the 3Volution Electrical Diffuser to fill your home with freshness and fragrance that you will keep day after day, week after week. 3Volution also lets you adjust the level of scent, helping you to create the ambiance that you want, when you want.

Continuously fights odours and alternates between 3 complementary scents for noticeable freshness Lasts up to 90 days (if used 12h per day at low setting) Smart Programming: Digitaly controlled scent alternation with a fresh scent that travels further Inspired by springtime natural freshness of Lenor Unique Febreze Odourclear Technology doesn't just mask but truly fights odours, leaving a fresh scent 3Volution alternates the complementary scents every 45 minutes so you keep noticing the freshness Febreze Plug In Air Fresheners For Home available in a wide range of high quality fragrances

Pack size: 20ML

Ingredients

Linalool, Tetrahydrolinalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Dihydromyrcene, Limonene, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Ethyl 2, 2-Dimethylhydrocinnamal, Citral, Methylenedioxyphenyl Methylpropanal, Pentamethylheptenone, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Eugenol, Citronellol, Linalyl Acetate, 2, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Dimethylcyclohexenyl 3-Butenyl Ketone, Lauraldehyde, Methylundecanal, 3-(P-Cumenyl)Propionaldehyde, Undecylenal, Dimethyl Heptenal, Isoeugenol, Nerol, Allyl Phenoxyacetate, Delta-Damascone, 6, 6-Dimethylbicyclo[3.1.1]Hept-2-Ene-2-Propionaldehyde, Heliotropine, Cyclooctenyl Methyl Carbonate, [(3, 7-Dimethyl-6-Octenyl)Oxy]Acetaldehyde

Net Contents

20ml ℮

