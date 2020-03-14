By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Febreze Pet Fabric Refresher 375 Ml

5(155)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Pet Fabric Refresher 375 Ml
£ 3.00
£0.80/100ml
  • Febreze Fabric Refresher Spray with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours trapped in fabrics and leaves a light fresh scent. It cleans away tough lingering pet odours and leaves a light fresh scent. Febreze Fabric Refreshers are a breath of fresh air for fabrics that are hard to wash, like sofa coverings, curtains and carpets. Everyday lingering odours get trapped in fabrics in your home and are gradually released back into the air over time. Febreze with its new and unique Odourclear technology, an odour elimination technology, cleans away even the tough lingering odours that get trapped in fabrics, so you and your guests can breathe happy. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Air and Car freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Febreze with Odourclear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • It cleans away tough lingering pet odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away odours and freshens all the hard to wash fabrics
  • Cleans away odours from your hard to wash fabrics
  • Dermatologically tested, safe to use around cats and dogs
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 375ML

Information

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eye rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

375 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

155 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Really Very Good, even with Incontinent Cat...!

5 stars

I have an 18 year old semi-incontinent cat and spend a great deal of time cleaning carpets and upholstery with a mini carpet machine. Even after using the machine the odour still lingers but just a couple of sprays of this and it completely disappears - really amazing stuff, my home would be a very smelly one without it!!

Spray not only helps pet odours but human ones too

4 stars

I have a bladder problem and have to use a catheter with a tube emptying into a drainage bag, Unfortunately sometimes accidents happen and urine leaks onto the carpet or onto the sheet during the night. The latter is easily solved by thorough washing, but I was at my wits end as to how to deal with the lingering smell of urine, and that despite washing the affected area of the carpet as soon as possible with vinegar appropriately diluted in water, until I tried this. Result - no more embarrassing smells! I use it on a daily basis too just as a precaution. Would definitely recommend to those who have a similar problem. My one complaint though is that the two sprays I've bought so far have stopped working after using them for a while, but maybe I've just been unlucky with that.

Brilliant

5 stars

Brilliant suff I love the smell the smell last ages the fragrance is strong my favourite frehner thank u

Fabreze for pets

5 stars

I use both the fabric and the air Fabreze fresheners and they really work and I love them. They make life easier especially when guests arrive and you want the house to smell good. I have an older cat who has to use the litter tray in the utility room so it is especially important in this room and the Fabreze really does work. Fabulous products!

Help

5 stars

Please help I have a cat and house rabbit and really I wash everything bit still stinks of cat makes me sad please help

Ferbreeze pet spray

5 stars

Ferbreeze sprays are very good for covering up pet odours and greasy smells it's good value for money as you can get them in a big range of different shops I've known friends and family members that recommended these p ft ofjcts to me as they don't just smell good it does exactly what it says on the labels

Febreze pet collection

5 stars

I have 2 cats and sometimes find an odour that lingers after they have spent some time outdoors. This helps to freshen up the furniture, carpets and especially the bed, they prefer to sleep on my bed day or night and I needed something to help me freshen it up. The fragrance is soothing and calming so they are relaxed when indoors, I love it.

Febreze

5 stars

Great scent, really helps eliminate odours, especially around the litter tray, will continue to use

I love

5 stars

I love all products of this brand. They have a beautiful fragrance

Excellent product

5 stars

Fabreeze leaves my home,smelling fresh all the time. You can use it everywhere in your home even in shoes/trainers if someone in your family suffers from smelly trainers like my son does. This product is perfect and will recommend to family and freinds.

