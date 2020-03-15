Febreze Pet Odour Air Freshener 300Ml

Excellent!
3 Volution are fantastic for filling up a smaller room with scent, the work great in my hallway and bedroom but in my open plan living room kitchen area they're not amazing at getting rid of some of those hard to beat cooking smells!
Absolutely beautifully scented, very fresh and long lasting.
This is one gorgeous fragrance the Febreze Air Freshener Spray the Thai Escape it eliminates odours as yo spray.
Febreze Odour Eliminating scented candle are great to use all around the home and leaves a lovely fragrance in whatever room you put the candle in
Smells amazing, just wish it lasted a little longer
Love these they smell so fresh and love how the scent changes
Bought this last week and it’s amazing! House smells lush and smell seems to last for ages.
I love febreeze spray it’s super versatile curtains , sofa, rugs, carpet, clothes, beds you name it you can use it. I particularly love this one as I live in a flat with an open plan Lounge/Kitchen so it eliminates all the cooking smells amazingly.
Really nice and neat fits in well .. lovely smell just right on the scents good value for money and can be purchased in most shops
Smells amazing! Great value for money. Will definitely be buying a few more of these.