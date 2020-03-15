By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Febreze Pet Odour Air Freshener 300Ml

5(1382)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Pet Odour Air Freshener 300Ml
£ 4.00
£1.34/100ml
  • Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent. With 2x the normal odour eliminating ingredients, our toughest air freshener with OdourClear technology doesn’t just mask odours, it truly eliminates them from your home – leaving a beautiful fresh scent. It cleans away tough lingering pet odours and leaves a light fresh scent. Whether you have persistent pet pongs, tough tobacco smells, or other household whiffs that just won’t leave, there’s a Febreze Heavy Duty air freshener for you. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain 100% natural propellant. This makes them a perfect fit for any room in the house. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Ambi Pur 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Stronger formula with 2x the Odour Eliminating Ingredients of standard Febreze air fresheners
  • It cleans away tough lingering pet odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Unique Odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Leaves your home with a beautiful light, fresh scent
  • Non-flammable, natural propellant and perfect for any room in the house
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. Contains Isoeugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1382 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

3 Volution are fantastic for filling up a smaller room with scent, the work great in my hallway and bedroom but in my open plan living room kitchen area they're not amazing at getting rid of some of those hard to beat cooking smells!

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely beautifully scented, very fresh and long lasting.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is one gorgeous fragrance the Febreze Air Freshener Spray the Thai Escape it eliminates odours as yo spray.

Excellent!

5 stars

Febreze Odour Eliminating scented candle are great to use all around the home and leaves a lovely fragrance in whatever room you put the candle in

Great!

4 stars

Smells amazing, just wish it lasted a little longer

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these they smell so fresh and love how the scent changes

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought this last week and it’s amazing! House smells lush and smell seems to last for ages.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love febreeze spray it’s super versatile curtains , sofa, rugs, carpet, clothes, beds you name it you can use it. I particularly love this one as I live in a flat with an open plan Lounge/Kitchen so it eliminates all the cooking smells amazingly.

Excellent!

5 stars

Really nice and neat fits in well .. lovely smell just right on the scents good value for money and can be purchased in most shops

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells amazing! Great value for money. Will definitely be buying a few more of these.

1-10 of 1382 reviews

