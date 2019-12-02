Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G

Best Kievs at this price
A smashing full-on flavour with a delicious amount of garlic butter that flows out as you break into the crispy case. Great price for a cracking product.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1222kJ / 294kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (54%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Starch, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Pea Fibre, Salt, Spices, Yeast, Vinegar.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Oven cook
Instructions: 33-35 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 18-20 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each kiev (129g**)
|Energy
|1222kJ / 294kcal
|1576kJ / 379kcal
|Fat
|20.8g
|26.8g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|10.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|16.5g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.2g
|Protein
|13.0g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019