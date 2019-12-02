By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G

Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G
£ 1.19
£4.58/kg
Each kiev
  • Energy1576kJ 379kcal
    19%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates10.4g
    52%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1222kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast with a garlic butter filling in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Make a hearty evening meal with these garlic chicken kievs, made with 100% chicken breast meat. Coated in crunchy golden breadcrumbs and filled with garlic butter. Oven cook in 20 minutes. For an easy family meal by serving chicken kievs with chunky chips and garden peas. Hearty Food Co. is exclusive to Tesco.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast with an oozy garlic filling
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (54%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Starch, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Pea Fibre, Salt, Spices, Yeast, Vinegar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Instructions: 33-35 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 18-20 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach kiev (129g**)
Energy1222kJ / 294kcal1576kJ / 379kcal
Fat20.8g26.8g
Saturates8.1g10.4g
Carbohydrate12.8g16.5g
Sugars1.2g1.5g
Fibre1.7g2.2g
Protein13.0g16.8g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Best Kievs at this price

5 stars

A smashing full-on flavour with a delicious amount of garlic butter that flows out as you break into the crispy case. Great price for a cracking product.

