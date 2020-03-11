By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pro Formula Electric Toothbrush

Tesco Pro Formula Electric Toothbrush
  • ProFormula Rechargeable Toothbrush
  • Powered brush handle
  • Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush* Contains: 1x Rechargeable Toothbrush 1x Replacement Head 1x Charging Unit
  • ProFormula rechargeable toothbrush - 1 piece

Made in China

  • Brush head surrounds each tooth to thoroughly clean all tooth surfaces, even the difficult to reach places. It is recommended to use ProFormula replacement brush heads with this product. See leaflet inside for further information. Product contains Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries. Before use fully charge for 16 hours. Each full recharge requires 16 hours.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Avoid

After a few months use, the replacement heads won't fit on the brush, I cannot understand why. Want a refund but lost receipt.

Superb

Bought this a year ago, totally love it, more than worth the money I paid, would not dream of buying a more expensive toothbrush, totally unnecessary.

Don't buy this.

Terrible product. The pressure sensor is so overly sensitive even the lightest touch on the bristles and the head stops rotating.

Bad product - don't buy

This review applies to the Tesco Pro-formula electric toothbrush and the associated heads. The brush heads are not interchangeable with standard Oral-B brush heads as stated in the product description and after just a few days use, the heads stop oscillating when the slightest pressure is applied to the moving head. This occurred with both the standard head supplied with the handle and also replacement ‘complete whitening’ heads. It’s probably a design fault in the heads rather than the handle, but as a system it is useless. On the plus side, the Tesco help line refunded the cost of both heads and handle. Good customer service as always but in this case a very bad product – don’t buy.

Rubbish product

The old adage buy cheap buy twice really applies here. The motor on this toothbrush is so weak that within a couple of months the head does not rotate when you use it. Because you hear the noise the motor makes and it vibrates slightly it takes quite a while before you realise that it stops rotating as soon as you put it against your teeth. Back to Oral B!

The powerful brush

The head comes off during use not so good there although when in action it is powerful and good. Instructions basic so just get on with it and hope for the best - not bad price 'so far'! Part two of review following next dentist trip.

