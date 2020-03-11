Avoid
After a few months use, the replacement heads won't fit on the brush, I cannot understand why. Want a refund but lost receipt.
Superb
Bought this a year ago, totally love it, more than worth the money I paid, would not dream of buying a more expensive toothbrush, totally unnecessary.
Don't buy this.
Terrible product. The pressure sensor is so overly sensitive even the lightest touch on the bristles and the head stops rotating.
Bad product - don't buy
This review applies to the Tesco Pro-formula electric toothbrush and the associated heads. The brush heads are not interchangeable with standard Oral-B brush heads as stated in the product description and after just a few days use, the heads stop oscillating when the slightest pressure is applied to the moving head. This occurred with both the standard head supplied with the handle and also replacement ‘complete whitening’ heads. It’s probably a design fault in the heads rather than the handle, but as a system it is useless. On the plus side, the Tesco help line refunded the cost of both heads and handle. Good customer service as always but in this case a very bad product – don’t buy.
Rubbish product
The old adage buy cheap buy twice really applies here. The motor on this toothbrush is so weak that within a couple of months the head does not rotate when you use it. Because you hear the noise the motor makes and it vibrates slightly it takes quite a while before you realise that it stops rotating as soon as you put it against your teeth. Back to Oral B!
The powerful brush
The head comes off during use not so good there although when in action it is powerful and good. Instructions basic so just get on with it and hope for the best - not bad price 'so far'! Part two of review following next dentist trip.