Tesco Non-Pvc Cling Film 25M X 350Mm

Tesco Non-Pvc Cling Film 25M X 350Mm
£ 1.30
£0.05/metre

Product Description

  • Tesco Non PVC Cling Film
  • Tesco Non PVC Cling Film 25m x 350mm Stretches, wraps and covers so your food stays fresh.
  • Stretches, wraps and covers so your food stays fresh.
  • 25m x 350mm Suitable for covering and wrapping all foods including fatty foods.
  • Pack size: 25M

Information

Produce of

Produced United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • To open, carefully insert knife under flap and slide along. Do not use fingers. Roll-hold tabs - Lift slightly before pushing in the perforated tabs located at either end of the box. Note: Find the start of the roll before pushing in tabs. Easy start - The start of the roll is roughened to make finding it much easier.

Recycling info

Box. Paper widely recycled Tube. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25m

disappointed

2 stars

I got this because I thought it would be eco - friendly (?) There's a note on the instructions : 'When re-heating or cooking in a microwave oven ensure the film does not touch the food" When cooking is finished the film collapses into the food so how does that work ?

Good idea non PVC

4 stars

Good idea as non PVC cling film is fine i fine the box could be stronger it fell apart

Very irritating to use!

1 stars

I don't know what "non-PVC" means but this product doesn't tear or cut easily with scissors - nor does it "cling" well to items or itself.

