Tesco Non-Pvc Cling Film 25M X 350Mm

disappointed
I got this because I thought it would be eco - friendly (?) There's a note on the instructions : 'When re-heating or cooking in a microwave oven ensure the film does not touch the food" When cooking is finished the film collapses into the food so how does that work ?
Good idea non PVC
Good idea as non PVC cling film is fine i fine the box could be stronger it fell apart
Very irritating to use!
I don't know what "non-PVC" means but this product doesn't tear or cut easily with scissors - nor does it "cling" well to items or itself.