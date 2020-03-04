Glade Auto Refill Vanilla
Offer
- Customise your room freshening experience with Glade Romantic Vanilla Blossom Automatic Spray. Set a schedule on the holder for automatically diffused fragrance, or press the boost button for an instant burst.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- This room spray fragrance is crafted with notes of vanilla blossoms, white orchid and sandalwood to inspire the feeling of sweet daydreaming
- Glade Automatic Spray Refill fits into the new, completely re-designed battery-operated holder to provide up to 60 days of automatic freshness
- Glade Automatic Air Freshener Refills provide a fresh burst every 9, 18 or 36 minutes
- Romance; We have a fragrance for that
Information
Warnings
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C/122 °F. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Contains: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
269ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
- Flammable
DANGER Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C/122 °F. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Contains: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020