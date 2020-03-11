Lillets Non Applicator Tampons Super Plus Extra 28S

Product Description
- Non-Applicator Tampons Super Plus Extra
- The only tampon brand available in 6 absorbencies
- Whatever your flow, we've got you covered...
- Lite - very light to light flow <6g
- Regular - light to medium flow 6-9g
- Super - medium to heavy flow 9-12g
- Super plus - heavy flow 12-15g
- Super plus extra - very heavy flow 15-18g
- Ultra - extremely heavy flow 18-21g
- Our Lil-Lets range includes: non-applicator tampons, applicator tampons ultra pads, maxi pads, liners intimate care, teens
- Know your flow!
- Did you know your period can differ from day to day?
- So, if you use tampons, you may need to use (up to 3) different sizes depending on your flow.
- Your body is unique and so is your period.
- Expand all the way round
- Colour coded string match your flow
- Design by women, for women
- Perfect protection against leaks for up to 8 hours
- Super smooth for easy insertion
- Smartfit™ expands all the way round for amazing comfort
- Absorbency coloured string
Information
Storage
Store them somewhere cool and dry.
Produce of
Made in South Africa
Warnings
- ATTENTION: Always use the lowest absorbency for your flow and change your tampon every 4 to 8 hours. Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). This is a rare but serious illness that may be fatal. Please read and keep the leaflet inside this pack.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Lil-Lets UK Limited,
- PO Box 14568,
- Solihull,
- United Kingdom,
- B91 9LN.
Return to
- We're honest and we'd like you to be as well. If you've got any questions or need some advice, please get in touch.
- +44 (0)845 602 0061
- letstalk@lil-lets.com
- www.lil-lets.com
Net Contents
28 x Non-Applicator Tampons
Safety information
