Tesco Goose Fat Roast Potatoes 800G

Tesco Goose Fat Roast Potatoes 800G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£3.75/kg

Offer

One quarter of a pack contains
  • Energy225kcal 943kJ
    11%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 548kJ (131kcal)

Product Description

  • Potatoes in butter and goose fat.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (88%), Butter (Milk), Goose Fat (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Rice Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30-45mins
Place potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place tray in the centre of a
pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Alternatively, remove film lid, place tray directly onto a baking tray in the
centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 15 minutes.
Stir and heat for a further 20-25 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 40-50mins
Tip potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place tray into the centre of a
pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Alternatively, remove film lid, please tray directly onto a baking tray in the
centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 20 minutes.
Stir and heat for a further 25-30 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne quarter of a pack (172g**)
Energy548kJ (131kcal) 943kJ (225kcal)
Fat4.0g6.9g
saturates1.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate20.0g34.4g
sugars2.8g4.8g
Fibre2.5g4.4g
Protein2.3g4.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
When heated according to instructions.--

Non existent. Just a con

1 stars

No potatoes again for Christmas , would have been nice .

