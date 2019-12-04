Tesco Goose Fat Roast Potatoes 800G

Non existent. Just a con
No potatoes again for Christmas , would have been nice .
Energy 548kJ (131kcal)
Potato (88%), Butter (Milk), Goose Fat (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Rice Flour.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30-45mins
Place potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place tray in the centre of a
pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Alternatively, remove film lid, place tray directly onto a baking tray in the
centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 15 minutes.
Stir and heat for a further 20-25 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 40-50mins
Tip potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place tray into the centre of a
pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Alternatively, remove film lid, please tray directly onto a baking tray in the
centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 20 minutes.
Stir and heat for a further 25-30 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
800g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One quarter of a pack (172g**)
|Energy
|548kJ (131kcal)
|943kJ (225kcal)
|Fat
|4.0g
|6.9g
|saturates
|1.7g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|34.4g
|sugars
|2.8g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|4.4g
|Protein
|2.3g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
