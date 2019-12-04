Tena Men Level 3 8Pack ..

Product Description
- Level 3 Absorbent Protector
- TENA Men Level 3 is a male absorbent protector for medium to heavy bladder weakness. The secure product is soft and comfortable, only 11mm thick, with a highly absorbent core for extra protection. This product has super absorbency control for security against leaks and larger surges and is suitable for overnight use.
- TENA Men products are specifically shaped to fit the male anatomy and are designed for light to moderate bladder weakness. They have a unique Odour Control system which neutralises potential odours for complete confidence.
Information
Net Contents
8 x Absorbent Protector
