Always Dailies Singles To Go Panty Liners 20 Pack

Highly reccomend when your busy working full time.. very reasonably priced would reccomend very comfortable
As I am always on the go with my job and need to feel clean and fresh they are perfect for me and you forget you are wearing them
These are very effective yet descret. The scent is light.
Very well designed small panty liners. Easy to use just peel and stick. Nice scent Keeps all locked in and prevents leaks. Feels comfortable and worth the price. Always protected which is guaranteed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have used alldays sanitary wear since I can remember them coming out and then wings, down to just pantyliners these days, and I would highly recommend them
Easy to use and comfortable. Will definitely be buying again
Me and all the girls in my family household love to use these to keep us feeling and smelling fresh inbetween periods or when you've finished your period, but there is still sometimes some spotting. They help protect your knickers from being stained and are easy to insert/mold around any kind of underwear.
Great all round, decreet, comfortable, no leaks, would recommend!
Use them everyday! Comfortable and soft - can hardly tell they’re there. Good protection.
100 recommended, brilliant product and hate running out!