Always Dailies Singles To Go Panty Liners 20 Pack

Write a review
image 1 of Always Dailies Singles To Go Panty Liners 20 Pack
£ 0.95
£0.05/each
  • No matter where life takes you, Always Dailies Singles To Go Panty Liners will keep you fresh every day. Their compact bag makes it easy to carry them with you throughout the day enabling you to feel fresh anywhere. Panty Liners individually wrapped for added convenience and hygiene while carrying them in your hand bag.
  • Panty liners individually wrapped for on-the-go freshness
  • Breathable design with trusted dryness
  • Compact bag, convenient to carry with you
  • Reliable everyday freshness you can count on
  • Panty Liners dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.
  • Store in cool dry place.

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • 0800 028 5884
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

105 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Highly reccomend when your busy working full time.. very reasonably priced would reccomend very comfortable

Excellent!

5 stars

As I am always on the go with my job and need to feel clean and fresh they are perfect for me and you forget you are wearing them

Excellent!

5 stars

These are very effective yet descret. The scent is light.

Excellent!

5 stars

Very well designed small panty liners. Easy to use just peel and stick. Nice scent Keeps all locked in and prevents leaks. Feels comfortable and worth the price. Always protected which is guaranteed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used alldays sanitary wear since I can remember them coming out and then wings, down to just pantyliners these days, and I would highly recommend them

Excellent!

5 stars

Easy to use and comfortable. Will definitely be buying again

Excellent!

5 stars

Me and all the girls in my family household love to use these to keep us feeling and smelling fresh inbetween periods or when you've finished your period, but there is still sometimes some spotting. They help protect your knickers from being stained and are easy to insert/mold around any kind of underwear.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great all round, decreet, comfortable, no leaks, would recommend!

Excellent!

5 stars

Use them everyday! Comfortable and soft - can hardly tell they’re there. Good protection.

Great!

4 stars

100 recommended, brilliant product and hate running out!

1-10 of 105 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

