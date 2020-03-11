Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Shampoo Coloured Hair 360Ml

Great
This is a lovely shampoo. So gentle and leaves my hair so soft, shiny and fragrant, as well as keeping my colour vibrant. Works well with the matching conditioner. Wouldn’t use anything else!
Aqua/Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Argania Spinosa Oil/Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Carbomer, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum/Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
360ml
