By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Shampoo Coloured Hair 360Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Shampoo Coloured Hair 360Ml
£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo
  • Explore Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair range, developed to protect and illuminate coloured hair.
  • The Colour Illuminator: Our ultimate care blended for naturally beautiful hair with Moroccan Argan Oil and Cranberry Extracts.
  • All things bright are beautiful. Nourishing Moroccan Argan Oil and antioxidant-packed cranberry extract are blended with love in uplifting formulas, crafted to lock in vibrancy and keep coloured hair soft and shiny wash after wash. Never a dull moment.
  • Discover The Colour Illuminator's naturally derived ingredients - Traditionally produced in Morocco, argan oil is rich in omega 6 and vitamin E. Argan Oil is a treasured natural ingredient for its restorative and protective properties.
  • Bursting with goodness and complementing the argan oil, cranberry seed oil extracts contain high concentrations of antioxidants and omegas 3, 6 and 9. Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Shiny Hair Oil Treatment 150ml
  • Our Berry Bright Illuminator hair range to help protect and illuminate coloured hair
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Moroccan Argan Oil & Cranberry Oil
  • Helps keep coloured hair soft and shiny wash after wash
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Argania Spinosa Oil/Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Carbomer, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum/Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Shampoo for Coloured Hair:
  • Massage into wet hair. Lather, rinse & follow with our Argan Oil Conditioner. For intense care, indulge in our Argan Oil Hair Mask.

Net Contents

360ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

This is a lovely shampoo. So gentle and leaves my hair so soft, shiny and fragrant, as well as keeping my colour vibrant. Works well with the matching conditioner. Wouldn’t use anything else!

Usually bought next

Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Conditioner Coloured Hair 360Ml

£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner 500Ml

£ 2.75
£5.50/litre

Offer

Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Conditioner Frizzy Hair 360Ml

£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Conditioner 360Ml

£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here