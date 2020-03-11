Garnier Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Sensitive Scalp Shampoo 360Ml

LOVELY PRODUCT
My favourite shampoo. Gentle on the scalp and hair yet thorough in cleansing Leaves my hair soft and silky
At last!
I have recently started using this shampoo and I am so happy! I have suffered with extremely bad psoriasis on my scalp for a long time and have tried every shampoo on the market that claims to relieve this problem but to no avail. I cannot believe how effective this shampoo has been in such a short time. My scalp feels amazing; no itchiness, flakey or inflamed skin. Thank you, thank you!!
This product does not work
I bought this product after watching your advert on Tv. Claiming this product to be good for customers with itchy scalps. I was disappointed to use this product and it doesn't do what it says... It doesn't sooth an itchy scalp! So if you are someone who suffers like me this is not the shampoo to buy!
Awful
I was really excited to try this shampoo. When I tried it out for the first time I was happy but the more I used it the dryer my scalp got. I have never had a problem with dry scalp. I've been trying to get my hair back to my normal hair but it won't. It's dry and frizzy. Overall extremely unsatisfied and angry. Definitely would not recommend it.
A fantastic product
At last I have found the product for me! I have had a sensitive scalp for as long as I can remember and have tried loads of products over the years. I first saw this advertised on tv a while back and decided to give it a try. Wow!! My scalp feels much better and my hair feels in great condition. I also use the conditioner. Thank you so much Garnier :)
Relief at last
I've suffered painful tender scalp for 6 years and had given up hope after trying numerous products claiming to ease the condition... Even stuff prescribed by a Dermatologist was of no help and baby shampoo left my hair dull and didn't stop the discomfort. When I saw the product advertised I thought it was worth trying and I used it this morning... I CAN'T BELIEVE IT.. sweet relief!!! Thank you, I am one happy customer. My hair is also soft and shiny. Only thing I'm not fussy about is the perfume but if that's the only problem for me it's not a problem at all and others will probably like it.