Garnier Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Sensitive Scalp Shampoo 360Ml

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Sensitive Scalp Shampoo
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat hair care range for a sensitive scalp and fragile hair.
  • Delicate Oat: Our ultimate scalp and hair care products blended with oat milk and rice cream for naturally beautiful hair.
  • Hair Benefits: With a light, creamy formula and delicate fragrance, our Delicate Oat sensitive scalp and hair care products calms the sensation of a sensitive scalp and reduces the feeling of itchiness.
  • Find comfort for the most sensitive of scalps with our Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat hair care products for a sensitive scalp and fragile hair. Rice cream, famous for its softening properties and oat milk, a known soothing ingredient, are blended with love. When incorporated into your hair care routine, the delicately scented, deeply comforting scalp and hair treatments calm the feeling of itchiness and nourish fragile hair, leaving it feeling blissfully soft.
  • Extra Gentle Formulas: Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat combines well known trusted ingredients to complement each other. These ingredients provide ultra-gentle formulas to look after your scalp and hair. Tested under dermatological control.
  • Discover Delicate Oat's naturally derived ingredients:
  • Inspired by the skincare practices of eastern women, rice cream in Delicate Oat harnesses the natural goodness of rice, which is rich in vitamin E and vitamin B complexes. This accompanies the oat milk - a time - honoured beauty ingredient rich in vitamin B1, calcium and iron. Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Sensitive Scalp Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Heat Protection Spray 150ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Sensitive Scalp Hair Mask 300ml
  • Our Delicate Oat range for sensitive scalp and fragile hair
  • Nourishes fragile hair and soothes sensitive scalp
  • Hair is enveloped in protective care without being weighed down
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Rice Cream & Oat Milk
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Avena Sativa Kernel Extract / Oat Kernel Extract, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Trideceth-6, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Xanthan Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Oryza Sativa Starch / Rice Starch, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Shampoo:
  • Massage into wet hair. Lather, rinse & follow with our Delicate Oat Sensitive Scalp Conditioner. For intense care, indulge in our Delicate Oat Hair Treatment. Finish with our multi-tasking Heat Protection Milk to help protect hair whilst styling.

Net Contents

360ml

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

LOVELY PRODUCT

5 stars

My favourite shampoo. Gentle on the scalp and hair yet thorough in cleansing Leaves my hair soft and silky

At last!

5 stars

I have recently started using this shampoo and I am so happy! I have suffered with extremely bad psoriasis on my scalp for a long time and have tried every shampoo on the market that claims to relieve this problem but to no avail. I cannot believe how effective this shampoo has been in such a short time. My scalp feels amazing; no itchiness, flakey or inflamed skin. Thank you, thank you!!

This product does not work

1 stars

I bought this product after watching your advert on Tv. Claiming this product to be good for customers with itchy scalps. I was disappointed to use this product and it doesn't do what it says... It doesn't sooth an itchy scalp! So if you are someone who suffers like me this is not the shampoo to buy!

Awful

1 stars

I was really excited to try this shampoo. When I tried it out for the first time I was happy but the more I used it the dryer my scalp got. I have never had a problem with dry scalp. I've been trying to get my hair back to my normal hair but it won't. It's dry and frizzy. Overall extremely unsatisfied and angry. Definitely would not recommend it.

A fantastic product

5 stars

At last I have found the product for me! I have had a sensitive scalp for as long as I can remember and have tried loads of products over the years. I first saw this advertised on tv a while back and decided to give it a try. Wow!! My scalp feels much better and my hair feels in great condition. I also use the conditioner. Thank you so much Garnier :)

Relief at last

5 stars

I've suffered painful tender scalp for 6 years and had given up hope after trying numerous products claiming to ease the condition... Even stuff prescribed by a Dermatologist was of no help and baby shampoo left my hair dull and didn't stop the discomfort. When I saw the product advertised I thought it was worth trying and I used it this morning... I CAN'T BELIEVE IT.. sweet relief!!! Thank you, I am one happy customer. My hair is also soft and shiny. Only thing I'm not fussy about is the perfume but if that's the only problem for me it's not a problem at all and others will probably like it.

