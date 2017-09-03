By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Conditioner Dry Hair 360Ml

4.5(87)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Conditioner Dry Hair 360Ml
£ 4.00
£1.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Dry Hair Conditioner
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk & Macadamia range for nourished, soft and supple hair.
  • Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Range: our ultimate care blended with coconut milk & macadamia nut oil for naturally beautiful hair.
  • Our ultimate remedy for nourished, soft and supple hair. The Wholesome Nourisher is enriched with natural extracts of coconut milk & macadamia nut oil for dry hair.
  • Our crème de la crème hair saviour. Coconut milk and macadamia are blended with love in a delicately scented, creamy formula to nourish hair, leaving it smooth and full of shine. Hair is replenished and nourished to give it shine and suppleness. Soak it up.
  • Discover the naturally derived ingredients:
  • The Wholesome Nourisher is enriched with extracts of softening coconut milk, renewably sourced from French Polynesia. The formulas also include natural extracts of yummy macadamia, rich in omega-3 and sustainably sourced from Guatemala. Each blend combines well known trusted ingredients that complement each other. Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Dry Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Dry Hair Treatment Mask 300ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Hair Oil for Frizzy Hair 150ml
  • Our Coco Milk range for dry hair
  • Up to 48 hours of tamed, smoothed, fairytale hair
  • Nourishes and replenishes dry hair with suppleness, to leave hair smooth and full of shine
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Coconut Milk & Macadamia Nut Oil
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance, Cetyl Esters, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Trideceth-6, Amodimethicone, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract / Coconut Fruit Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Our Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Conditioner:
  • Smooth our Coconut Milk Conditioner generously into wet hair and rinse thoroughly. Use after our Coconut Milk & Macadamia Shampoo, and for even more intense care indulge in Coconut Hair Mask.

Net Contents

360ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

87 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I found a new product to give my hair life

5 stars

I've tried many products for my unruly hair,dry ,Frizzy ,split ends, and did I say dry?It was my Sister who introduced me to Garnier Ultimate Blends,Coconut Milk,Macadamia Conditioner and Whole Blends Mask.I ever felt or had my hair feel the way it does now.Just one shampoo then conditioner and last,I used the mask for 10 min.I couldn't believe my frizz was gone my hair was shiny ,but not greasy,I had luster and gentle soft smooth Hair.My scalp didn't feel dry or my hair,it was like it got nourished from scalp to tip.Made from all natural Products with no harsh chemicals just what Mother Nature provides to give us this beautiful silkiness and enriched head of Hair.This was a miraclous change for me,I felt like I had just stepped out of a Beauty Salon.My Hair is soft and gentle to the touch and that is how I want it to be.I did buy the three products to get this look because,the shampoo cleaned my hair and scalp,then the conditioner took care of the frizzies and nourished my scalp and hair.I say scalp because it was very dry also.As for the Mask,this is the best ever it gave my hair luster and shine and also left my hair very gentle with shades of brightness.I just loved it and I would recommend you but it and try it also,you certainly won't be disappointed.Thank you once again Garnier for giving me great looking Hair and you can have it to.

LUSH SMELL

5 stars

The above products are amazing, made my hair so soft and shiny, I could de-tangle my hair after using the conditioner and the weekly treatment helped tone down the dryness of my hair. I love the smell, I'm a bit obsessed with anything that smells of Coconut!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice quality

5 stars

Love this conditioner. Feels like a luxury brand, Very thick and nice scent, don't have to use much and complements the shampoo well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Coconut Delight

3 stars

Again, lovely smell upon opening the bottle. Felt like my hair was very soft after using and would recommend and use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice conditioner

4 stars

left my hair feeling soft and silky and manageable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and thick

4 stars

Nice and thick. Only needed a small amount to cover hair and feel the difference [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishment for your hair

5 stars

When you open the bottle the coconut aroma hits your senses and transports you to a tropical paradise. It is a very silky conditioner and a little goes a long way. It coats your hair beautifully. It rinses out well and leaves your hair soft and silky without any heaviness. The shine it gave my hair was fabulous and gave my hair a bounce. I love this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not too gloopy

5 stars

This conditioner had a good consistency, a bit better to spread on the hair than some of the really thick ones. Nice nourishing effect and again, a good smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Compliment !

5 stars

Perfect Compliment to the Shampoo. The Gorgeous aroma continues !!! No Parabens,...so Win-Win here too !!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

.

5 stars

It smells gorgeous very tropical with its pleasant coconut scent.It delicately moisturises my fine hair without weighing it down.And a little goes a long way I fully recommend this good quality product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 87 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Shampoo Dry Hair 360Ml

£ 4.00
£1.12/100ml

Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Shampoo Frizzy Hair 360Ml

£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Garnier Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Sensitive Scalp Shampoo 360Ml

£ 4.00
£1.12/100ml

Harpic Power Plus Max Toilet Cleaner Original 750 Ml

£ 1.75
£2.34/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here