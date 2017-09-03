Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Conditioner Dry Hair 360Ml

I found a new product to give my hair life
I've tried many products for my unruly hair,dry ,Frizzy ,split ends, and did I say dry?It was my Sister who introduced me to Garnier Ultimate Blends,Coconut Milk,Macadamia Conditioner and Whole Blends Mask.I ever felt or had my hair feel the way it does now.Just one shampoo then conditioner and last,I used the mask for 10 min.I couldn't believe my frizz was gone my hair was shiny ,but not greasy,I had luster and gentle soft smooth Hair.My scalp didn't feel dry or my hair,it was like it got nourished from scalp to tip.Made from all natural Products with no harsh chemicals just what Mother Nature provides to give us this beautiful silkiness and enriched head of Hair.This was a miraclous change for me,I felt like I had just stepped out of a Beauty Salon.My Hair is soft and gentle to the touch and that is how I want it to be.I did buy the three products to get this look because,the shampoo cleaned my hair and scalp,then the conditioner took care of the frizzies and nourished my scalp and hair.I say scalp because it was very dry also.As for the Mask,this is the best ever it gave my hair luster and shine and also left my hair very gentle with shades of brightness.I just loved it and I would recommend you but it and try it also,you certainly won't be disappointed.Thank you once again Garnier for giving me great looking Hair and you can have it to.
LUSH SMELL
The above products are amazing, made my hair so soft and shiny, I could de-tangle my hair after using the conditioner and the weekly treatment helped tone down the dryness of my hair. I love the smell, I'm a bit obsessed with anything that smells of Coconut!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice quality
Love this conditioner. Feels like a luxury brand, Very thick and nice scent, don't have to use much and complements the shampoo well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Coconut Delight
Again, lovely smell upon opening the bottle. Felt like my hair was very soft after using and would recommend and use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
nice conditioner
left my hair feeling soft and silky and manageable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice and thick
Nice and thick. Only needed a small amount to cover hair and feel the difference [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nourishment for your hair
When you open the bottle the coconut aroma hits your senses and transports you to a tropical paradise. It is a very silky conditioner and a little goes a long way. It coats your hair beautifully. It rinses out well and leaves your hair soft and silky without any heaviness. The shine it gave my hair was fabulous and gave my hair a bounce. I love this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not too gloopy
This conditioner had a good consistency, a bit better to spread on the hair than some of the really thick ones. Nice nourishing effect and again, a good smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect Compliment !
Perfect Compliment to the Shampoo. The Gorgeous aroma continues !!! No Parabens,...so Win-Win here too !!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It smells gorgeous very tropical with its pleasant coconut scent.It delicately moisturises my fine hair without weighing it down.And a little goes a long way I fully recommend this good quality product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]