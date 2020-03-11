Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Conditioner 360Ml

Amazing results
I use this product every time I dye my hair and the results are amazing. It leaves my hair looking shiny, vibrant and in great condition. Previously, my hair used to look dry and damaged after dying but this stops that completely
Aqua / Water, Cetyl Alcohol, PEG-180, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, Elaeis Guineensis Oil / Palm Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dodecene, Mel / Honey, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Poloxamer 407, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Myristate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Propolis Extract, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, BHT, Citric Acid, Lauryl PEG/PPG-18/18 Methicone, Coumarin, Royal Jelly, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
