Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Conditioner 360Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Conditioner 360Ml
£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Conditioner
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Range for dry, fragile hair prone to breakage.
  • The Strength Restorer: Our ultimate care blended with propolis, royal jelly and honey for naturally beautiful hair.
  • Up to 6x stronger hair, and up to 84% less breakage.* (*Resistance to brushing. Shampoo, conditioner and serum vs classic shampoo. Bleached hair)
  • Beautiful bees make beautiful hair. Nature's hardest workers give us three treasures from the beehive: protective propolis, precious royal jelly and heavenly honey, blended with love. The sweetly scented, gently-restorative formula will leave your hair feeling stronger and looking healthier from root to tip. Bee-utiful.
  • Discover The Strength Restorer's naturally derived ingredients:
  • Extremely rich in sugar, honey offers deep nourishment for hair without weighing it down, as well as providing a beautiful smell. Propolis is a natural resin produced by bees used to protect and fill gaps in their beehives. Its action on hair is much the same by forming a powerful protective barrier, and becomes the perfect ingredient when you're wondering how to treat damaged hair. Royal jelly, also known as ‘bee's milk', is a nutrient-rich concentrate that's very high in vitamin B. No wonder it's best friends with fragile and over-treated hair.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Shampoo 360ml; Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Hair Serum 50ml; Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Hair Mask 300ml
  • Our Honey Treasures range for dry, fragile hair prone to breakage
  • From root to tip, hair feels stronger, as if restored
  • Weightlessly nourishes, reinforces and helps to protect fragile hair from breaking
  • Hair feels healthier and more resilient from the first wash
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: propolis, royal jelly and honey
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetyl Alcohol, PEG-180, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, Elaeis Guineensis Oil / Palm Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dodecene, Mel / Honey, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Poloxamer 407, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Myristate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Propolis Extract, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, BHT, Citric Acid, Lauryl PEG/PPG-18/18 Methicone, Coumarin, Royal Jelly, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Conditioner for Damaged Hair:
  • Smooth our conditioner generously into wet hair and rinse thoroughly. Use after our Honey Strengthening Shampoo, and indulge in our Honey Hair Mask for intense care. Finish with our Honey Strengthening Serum for extra resistance to breakage.

Net Contents

360ml

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing results

5 stars

I use this product every time I dye my hair and the results are amazing. It leaves my hair looking shiny, vibrant and in great condition. Previously, my hair used to look dry and damaged after dying but this stops that completely

