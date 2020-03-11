By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Shampoo 360Ml

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Shampoo
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Range for dry, fragile hair prone to breakage.
  • The Strength Restorer: Our ultimate care blended with propolis, royal jelly and honey for naturally beautiful hair.
  • Up to 6x stronger hair, and up to 84% less breakage.* (*Resistance to brushing. Shampoo, conditioner and serum vs classic shampoo. Bleached hair)
  • Beautiful bees make beautiful hair. Nature's hardest workers give us three treasures from the beehive: protective propolis, precious royal jelly and heavenly honey, blended with love. The sweetly scented, gently-restorative formula will leave your hair feeling stronger and looking healthier from root to tip. Bee-utiful.
  • Discover The Strength Restorer's naturally derived ingredients:
  • Extremely rich in sugar, honey offers deep nourishment for hair without weighing it down, as well as providing a beautiful smell. Propolis is a natural resin produced by bees used to protect and fill gaps in their beehives. Its action on hair is much the same by forming a powerful protective barrier, and becomes the perfect ingredient when you're wondering how to treat damaged hair. Royal jelly, also known as ‘bee's milk', is a nutrient-rich concentrate that's very high in vitamin B. No wonder it's best friends with fragile and over-treated hair.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Conditioner 360ml; Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Hair Serum 50ml; Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Hair Mask 300ml
  • Our Honey Treasures range for dry, fragile hair prone to breakage
  • From root to tip, hair feels stronger, as if restored
  • Weightlessly nourishes, reinforces and helps to protect fragile hair from breaking
  • Hair feels healthier and more resilient from the first wash
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: propolis, royal jelly and honey
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Amodimethicone, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Trideceth-6, Salicylic Acid, Mel / Honey, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Propolis Extract, Carbomer, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Royal Jelly, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Shampoo:
  • Massage our Honey Strengthening Shampoo into wet hair. Lather, rinse, and follow with our Conditioner for Damaged Hair. For intense care, indulge in our Honey Hair Mask, and for extra resistance to breakage finish with our Honey Strengthening Serum.

Net Contents

360ml

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

very impressed

5 stars

After first using garnier ultimate blends coconut and having amazing results I decided to buy this one which smells amazing,feels amazing,and is very strenthing i woud reccomend this to anyone and i am now trying other ultimate blends because of how nice it feels

Not Obsessed!

2 stars

I use this on curly hair. My hair is not moisturized or silky... it is actually dry. The good thing about it is that it foams well. I can't really notice a strong smell, that might be good or that might be bad. Personally i wish it had a stronger smell although that would probably not be great for the summer...

