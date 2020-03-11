Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Shampoo 360Ml

very impressed
After first using garnier ultimate blends coconut and having amazing results I decided to buy this one which smells amazing,feels amazing,and is very strenthing i woud reccomend this to anyone and i am now trying other ultimate blends because of how nice it feels
Not Obsessed!
I use this on curly hair. My hair is not moisturized or silky... it is actually dry. The good thing about it is that it foams well. I can't really notice a strong smell, that might be good or that might be bad. Personally i wish it had a stronger smell although that would probably not be great for the summer...