Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Conditioner Frizzy Hair 360Ml

Leaves my hair smooth
This conditioner definitely leaves my hair feeling soft and smells nice. Doesn’t leave my hair greasy which i like [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smelling conditioner
This conditioner smells amazing! It also leaves my hair soft and shiny which is great as my hair is usually hard to tame. Highly recommend and will be buying it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the smell
Used with the shampoo and hair felt so soft. Only a little conditioner needed. I find with a lot of conditioners I need to use quite a lot but not with this! Love the smell of this too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good conditioner
I did use this conditioner a while back and did like it. It smoothens and relaxes my wavy hair. After shampoo I just I apply it the lower ends of ends for a minute and then rinse it off. After wash I’m able to easily remove tangles as well. Good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super smooth
Leaves hair feeling super smooth and luxurious. Great product fantastic value [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sleek and smooth
Love the smell of this conditioner it has a nice soft but natural scent also love the fact that it makes my hair very soft and sleek after using reducing frizziness [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth Hair
I used with conditioner along with the same shampoo. It has a lovely fragrance and left my hair smooth and sleek without feeling greasy. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ok conditioner
This conditioner didn’t have much smell, it did leave my hair soft for a few days, and the frizz did seem less. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great
This product has a great smell as it is a combination of 2 of my favourite scents. It works well with other products in the range which I have tried and leaves my hair feeling good. I would recommend this product and would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So soft!
The mid lengths and ends of my hair felt so smooth and soft which is rare for me because my hair is normally a frizzy mess, i will definitely be buying more once this bottle is finished!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]