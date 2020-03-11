By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Conditioner Frizzy Hair 360Ml

4.5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Conditioner Frizzy Hair 360Ml
£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter frizzy hair products
  • The Sleek Restorer: our ultimate frizzy hair products blended with coconut oil and cocoa butter for naturally beautiful hair.
  • Hair looks super sleek and smooth for up to 72 hours*
  • (*Instrumental tests on Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Oil)
  • High humidity and wet weather can leave your hair feeling frizzy and unruly! The Sleek Restorer is our ultimate remedy to smooth and nourish dry, frizzy hair. Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil products for frizzy hair are enriched with natural extracts of coconut oil & cocoa butter. Each blend combines well-known, trusted ingredients to complement each other. Enriched with coconut oil and cocoa butter from the Ivory Coast, The Sleek Restorer has deliciously-scented, velvety formulas to tame and nourish dry, frizzy hair.
  • Discover The Sleek Restorer's naturally derived ingredients:
  • Derived from the tropical coconut, coconut oil is well-known for its nourishing properties. Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil also combines rich cocoa butter, gathered from the far reaches of the Ivory Coast. It is renowned for taming frizzy hair and flyaways, and leaves your hair smelling divine. Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Frizzy Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Frizzy Hair Treatment Mask 300ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Hair Oil for Frizzy Hair 150ml
  • Our Coco Sleek range leaves frizzy hair feeling super sleek and smooth
  • Feel up to 72 hours of smooth, frizz-free, fairytale hair
  • Frizz is controlled in damp weather and leaves hair smelling divine
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Elaeis Guineensis Oil/Palm Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, CI 17200/Red 33, Cocos Nucifera Oil/Coconut Oil, Hydroxycitronellal, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Theobroma Cacao Butter/Cocoa Seed Butter, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caramel, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum/Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Conditioner:
  • Smooth generously into wet hair and rinse thoroughly. Use after our Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Shampoo, and for even more intense care indulge in our Coconut Oil Hair Mask for touchable smoothness. For a perfectly sleek look, finish with the Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Hair Oil for frizzy hair.

Net Contents

360ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

48 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Leaves my hair smooth

4 stars

This conditioner definitely leaves my hair feeling soft and smells nice. Doesn’t leave my hair greasy which i like [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling conditioner

5 stars

This conditioner smells amazing! It also leaves my hair soft and shiny which is great as my hair is usually hard to tame. Highly recommend and will be buying it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell

5 stars

Used with the shampoo and hair felt so soft. Only a little conditioner needed. I find with a lot of conditioners I need to use quite a lot but not with this! Love the smell of this too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good conditioner

5 stars

I did use this conditioner a while back and did like it. It smoothens and relaxes my wavy hair. After shampoo I just I apply it the lower ends of ends for a minute and then rinse it off. After wash I’m able to easily remove tangles as well. Good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super smooth

5 stars

Leaves hair feeling super smooth and luxurious. Great product fantastic value [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sleek and smooth

4 stars

Love the smell of this conditioner it has a nice soft but natural scent also love the fact that it makes my hair very soft and sleek after using reducing frizziness [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth Hair

5 stars

I used with conditioner along with the same shampoo. It has a lovely fragrance and left my hair smooth and sleek without feeling greasy. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok conditioner

4 stars

This conditioner didn’t have much smell, it did leave my hair soft for a few days, and the frizz did seem less. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

5 stars

This product has a great smell as it is a combination of 2 of my favourite scents. It works well with other products in the range which I have tried and leaves my hair feeling good. I would recommend this product and would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So soft!

4 stars

The mid lengths and ends of my hair felt so smooth and soft which is rare for me because my hair is normally a frizzy mess, i will definitely be buying more once this bottle is finished!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Shampoo Frizzy Hair 360Ml

£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Strengthening Shampoo 360Ml

£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut 3In1 Mask 390Ml

£ 7.00
£1.80/100ml

Garnier Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Sensitive Scalp Shampoo 360Ml

£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here