Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil Shampoo Frizzy Hair 360Ml
- Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter frizzy hair products
- - The Sleek Restorer: our ultimate frizzy hair products blended with coconut oil and cocoa butter for naturally beautiful hair.
- - Hair looks super sleek and smooth for up to 72 hours* (*Instrumental tests on Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Oil)
- High humidity and wet weather can leave your hair feeling frizzy and unruly! The Sleek Restorer is our ultimate remedy to smooth and nourish dry, frizzy hair. Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil products for frizzy hair are enriched with natural extracts of coconut oil & cocoa butter. Each blend combines well-known, trusted ingredients to complement each other. Enriched with coconut oil and cocoa butter from the Ivory Coast, The Sleek Restorer has deliciously-scented, velvety formulas to tame and nourish dry, frizzy hair.
- Discover The Sleek Restorer's naturally derived ingredients:
- Derived from the tropical coconut, coconut oil is well-known for its nourishing properties. Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil also combines rich cocoa butter, gathered from the far reaches of the Ivory Coast. It is renowned for taming frizzy hair and flyaways, and leaves your hair smelling divine.
- Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
- Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
- - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
- - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
- - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
- - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
- Our Coco Sleek range leaves frizzy hair feeling super sleek and smooth
- Feel up to 72 hours of smooth, frizz-free, fairytale hair
- Frizz is controlled in damp weather and leaves hair smelling divine
- Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter
- Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
- 100% recyclable bottles
- Pack size: 360ML
Aqua/Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, CI 14700/Red 4, Cocos Nucifera/Coconut Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Sodium Hydroxide, Theobroma Cacao Shea Butter/Cocoa Seed Butter, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Caramel, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Shampoo for Frizzy Hair:
- Massage into wet hair. Lather, rinse, and follow with Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Conditioner. For touchable smoothness, indulge in our Hair Treatment Mask, and finish with the Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Hair Oil for frizzy hair.
Net Contents
360ml
