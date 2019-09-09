By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Southern Comfort Lemonade & Lime Can 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
Southern Comfort Lemonade & Lime Can 330Ml
£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premix Cocktail Containing Southern Comfort (14%) Lemonade and Lime Mixer (86%) with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • The spirit of New Orleans
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Alcohol Units

1.65

ABV

5% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sazerac UK,
  • Walton-on-Thames,
  • KT12 2ED,
  • England.

Return to

  • Hi-Spirits,
  • 60 Marina Place,
  • Hampton Wick,
  • Surrey,
  • KT1 4BH.
  • www.southerncomfort.com
  • comfort@southerncomfort.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely drink

5 stars

Lovely drink

