Haribo Party Selection 176G

image 1 of Haribo Party Selection 176G
£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour, Milk Flavour and Cola Flavour Gums
  • Great portion control pack contains approx 11 little bags of HARIBO sweets in mini pieces - perfect for parties & celebrations!
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so... the happy world of Haribo!
  • This product is a random mixture. Contents of mixture may vary.
  • Without artificial colours
  • Pack size: 176g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Starch, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Fruit Juice from Concentrate: Strawberry, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Hisbicus, Kiwi, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Safflower, Spirulina, Flavouring, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Elderberry Extract

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end... (see print on back of pack).

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 11 packs, Package contains approx. 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Return to

Net Contents

176g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1459 kJ/343 kcal4 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 g
of which saturates:0.1 g<1 g
Carbohydrate:78 g8 g
of which sugars:47 g13 g
Protein:6.7 g3 g
Salt:0.04 g<1 g
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

