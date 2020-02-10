By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack

Write a review
Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack
£ 2.50
£5.21/100g

Product Description

  • 4 bags of tomato, kale and spinach flavoured potato snacks
  • Lightly flavoured with tomato, kale & spinach, these hollow, square straws make learning to eat fun and help develop hand to mouth coordination.
  • Suitable from 9 months, these delicious straws are ideal for little ones trying out their 'pincer grip' - easy to grasp, easy to swallow and don't fall apart.
  • When my kids were little I was always on the look out for new snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious, I make sure delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ideal finger food
  • 4 Yummy bags
  • Fun & colourful for little fingers
  • Suitable for 9 months+ to grown ups
  • Encourages self feeding
  • No gluten, dairy, nuts or egg
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for Coeliacs, dairy intolerant and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 48G

Information

Ingredients

Veggie Straws (Potato Starch, Dried Potato (30%), Salt, Sugar, (<2%), Tomato Powder, Kale Powder, Spinach Powder, Red Beet, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Turmeric), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed/Canola)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Veggie Straws are specifically developed for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • Kiddy HQ,
  • 152 Station Road,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 5DW,

Return to

Lower age limit

9 Months

Net Contents

4 x 12g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 12g bag
Energy (kJ)2168260
Energy (kcal)51962
Fat (g)29.33.5
(of which saturates) (g) 2.10.3
Carbohydrate (g) 62.47.5
(of which sugars) (g) 1.2<0.5
Fibre (g) 3.10.4
Protein (g) 3.1<0.5
Salt (g)1.50.2
Sodium (g)0.60.08

Safety information

View more safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Veggie Straws are specifically developed for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Basically just potatoes and salt with a bit of veg

1 stars

Basically just potatoes and salt with a bit of veggie flavouring. Expensive too for a small portion bag, you can buy other brands of Veggie Straws much cheaper and the recipes are almost identical.

There is little flavour, the texture is like akin

2 stars

There is little flavour, the texture is like akin to packing polystyrene, the kids will only eat a few if they are used to eating more flavoursome food, then they will leave an almost full packet as there is no sensory reward.

