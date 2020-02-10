Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack

Basically just potatoes and salt with a bit of veg
Basically just potatoes and salt with a bit of veggie flavouring. Expensive too for a small portion bag, you can buy other brands of Veggie Straws much cheaper and the recipes are almost identical.
There is little flavour, the texture is like akin to packing polystyrene, the kids will only eat a few if they are used to eating more flavoursome food, then they will leave an almost full packet as there is no sensory reward.