Organix Apple Rice Cakes Multipack

Great to keep in the car!
A really filling and tasty snack for my little one. I always keep some in the car for hungry emergencies! Great ingredients, no sugar or sweeteners.
A perfect, wholesome finger food
These make a great snack. They are full of flavour with a hint of cinnamon and are completely made with wholesome, natural, organic ingredients. A fantastic finger food for your little one.
Good and tasty and my niece loved it, however a li
Good and tasty and my niece loved it, however a little pricey.
Chunky finger food
Soft chunky rice cakes , apple flavoured enjoyed by baby
Crunchy and yummy
Crunchy and yummy are words my family have used to describe these yummy rice cakes. My daughter finds them a little hard to hold for finger food so I break them in half but she loves the taste. My niece loves having them as a yummy snack when she comes to stay. They are great value and we love the multi pack so we can take them out and about with us. We would love them in large rice cakes for the adults to eat!
Tasty Healthy Option.
Good flavour and texture and great for our little one to chew on. They go stale quite quickly which is a downside so they need to eaten in one sitting.
Not as soft as other snacks, but full of flavour
I would say my little boy (7 months) finds these a bit more difficult to eat than the other Organix snacks. However he does seem to enjoy them and so does my toddler . You can really smell the cinnamon in them, so they are not bland in flavour