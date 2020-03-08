By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(7)Write a review
Organix Apple Rice Cakes Multipack
Product Description

  • Organic apple rice cakes coated with apple juice & cinnamon
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • New look, same great taste!
  • Our organic baby rice cakes are made with apple and puffed rice. They're the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack.
  • We only use organic rice, which we gently puff into chunky circles, perfectly sized to grab, hold and munch. They're fun to explore and play. All we add is the juice from apples and the enticing warmth of a little natural cinnamon.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 7+ months
  • Gluten free
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 112G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Rice 84.9%, Apple Juice Concentrate 14.8%, Cinnamon Powder 0.2%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Belgium

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

4 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (3 rice cakes)
Energy 1662kJ/391kcal100kJ/23kcal
Fat 1.1g<0.5g
of which saturates 0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 88g5.3g
of which sugars 9.6g0.6g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 6.8g<0.5g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 0.83mg0.050mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great to keep in the car!

5 stars

A really filling and tasty snack for my little one. I always keep some in the car for hungry emergencies! Great ingredients, no sugar or sweeteners.

A perfect, wholesome finger food

5 stars

These make a great snack. They are full of flavour with a hint of cinnamon and are completely made with wholesome, natural, organic ingredients. A fantastic finger food for your little one.

Good and tasty and my niece loved it, however a li

3 stars

Good and tasty and my niece loved it, however a little pricey.

Chunky finger food

4 stars

Soft chunky rice cakes , apple flavoured enjoyed by baby

Crunchy and yummy

5 stars

Crunchy and yummy are words my family have used to describe these yummy rice cakes. My daughter finds them a little hard to hold for finger food so I break them in half but she loves the taste. My niece loves having them as a yummy snack when she comes to stay. They are great value and we love the multi pack so we can take them out and about with us. We would love them in large rice cakes for the adults to eat!

Tasty Healthy Option.

4 stars

Good flavour and texture and great for our little one to chew on. They go stale quite quickly which is a downside so they need to eaten in one sitting.

Not as soft as other snacks, but full of flavour

4 stars

I would say my little boy (7 months) finds these a bit more difficult to eat than the other Organix snacks. However he does seem to enjoy them and so does my toddler . You can really smell the cinnamon in them, so they are not bland in flavour

