Ella's Kitchen Tomato-Y Pasta 130G

- Tomato-y Pasta with Plenty of Veg
- My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
- Ella x
- Hello, I'm an organic pasta with tomatoes + veg meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
- Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew. I'm suitable for vegetarians too.
- I'm organic
- Perfectly pleasing
- Textured not lumpy
- Marvellous meals
- No big lumps and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic food for babies
- I contain naturally occurring sugars
- No added sugar or salt
- Pack size: 130G
Organic Tomatoes 42%, Organic Vegetable Stock 21% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Onions, Swedes and Carrots), Organic Onions 9%, Organic Pasta 7% (Durum <strong>Wheat</strong> and <strong>Egg</strong> Whites), Organic Red Peppers 7%, Organic Swedes 6%, Organic Carrots 6%, Organic Olive Oil 1%, Organic Oregano <0.1%, Other stuff 0%
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
I'm produced in the EU
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
7 Months
130g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|240kJ/57kcal
|312kJ/74kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.7g
|-of which saturates
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|11.6g
|-of which sugars
|3.4g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.03g
Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
