Tilda Kids Mild Curry Rice 125G

Product Description
- Steamed basmati with sweet potato, sweetcorn and apricots
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Suitable for children who are weaned & happily eating solid food
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (43%), Vegetables (31%) (Sweet Potato, Onions, Sweetcorn), Coconut Cream, Apricots (8%), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Curry Powder (0.4%), Cumin, Garlic, Turmeric
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking times accordingly.
Check temp before serving. Careful as the pouch is hot!
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy
Produce of
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Yummy with chicken or beans
Number of uses
1 Serving per pack
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|579kJ/138kcal
|725kJ/173kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|6.4g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|19.7g
|24.6g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.35g
