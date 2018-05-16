By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tilda Kids Vegetable And Wholegrain Rice

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tilda Kids Vegetable And Wholegrain Rice
£ 1.15
£9.20/kg

Product Description

  • Steamed basmati with sweetcorn, sweet potato & carrots
  • Visit tilda.com to find out more about Tilda Kids Rice recipes
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Suitable for children who are weaned & happily eating solid food
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Natural Brown Basmati Rice - Steamed (60%), Vegetables (35%) (Sweetcorn, Sweet Potato, Onions, Carrots), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Turmeric, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking times accordingly.
Check temp before serving. Careful as the pouch is hot!

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Yummy with meatballs or chicken bites

Number of uses

1 Serving per pack

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy490kJ/117kcal613kJ/146kcal
Fat3.1g3.9g
of which saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate17.7g22.1g
of which sugars2.0g2.5g
Fibre4.2g5.3g
Protein2.4g3.0g
Salt0.23g0.29g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tilda Kids Vegetable Paella 125G

£ 1.15
£9.20/kg

Tilda Kids Cheese & Tomato Rice 125G

£ 1.15
£9.20/kg

Tilda Kids Mild Curry Rice 125G

£ 1.15
£9.20/kg

Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack 4X12g

£ 2.50
£5.21/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here