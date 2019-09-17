Tilda Kids Sunshine Vegetable Rice 125G

Best rice ever!
I love this rice so much, perfect for kids and adults! Best rice I’ve ever had, and is bought in every weekly shop!
Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (58%), Vegetables (38%) (Butternut Squash, Carrots, Sweetcorn, Onions), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Tomato Paste, Turmeric, Garlic
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins.
Serve & enjoy.
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
1 Serving per pack
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|440kJ/104kcal
|552kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|18.3g
|22.9g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.9g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.34g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020