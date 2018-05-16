By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tilda Kids Cheese And Tomato Rice

£ 1.15
£9.20/kg

Product Description

  • Steamed Basmati with cheese and tangy tomato
  • Visit tilda.com to find out more about Tilda Kids Rice recipes
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Genuine goodness
  • Suitable for children who are weaned & happily eating solid food
  • 1 of your 5 day
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (64%), Vegetables (19%) (Carrots, Onions), Cheese (contains Milk) (9.5%), Tomato Paste (5%), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins.
Serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Yummy with meatballs or beans

Number of uses

1 Serving per pack

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy 553kJ/131kcal691kJ/164kcal
Fat 4.1g5.1g
of which saturates 1.8g2.3g
Carbohydrate 19.0g23.8g
of which sugars 1.7g2.1g
Fibre 0.8g1.0g
Protein 4.2g5.3g
Salt 0.29g0.36g

