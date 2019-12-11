Gellwe Cake Cheese Cake Bag 193G
Product Description
- Dry mix for instant cheesecake
- Pack size: 193g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Starches (Potato Starch, Wheat Starch), Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut), Pork Gelatine, Glucose, Emulsifier: E 472a, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Milk Proteins, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (0, 5%), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before end: date and batch number are given on the bottom of the packaging.
Preparation and Usage
- Cold cheesecake
- Prepare
- Extended version:
- 500 ml of chilled milk (approx. 2 glasses),
- 2 packages of homogenized cheese (per 150 g),
- 1 package of ladyfingers, strawberry flavoured jelly powder Gellwe, fruits.
- Basic version:
- 600 ml of chilled milk
- (approx. 2 and 1/2 of a glass).
- 1. Prepare the cake
- Pour the milk into a mixing bowl, add the content of the sachet and mix with an electric mixer at top speed for 2-3 minutes. Add two packages of homogenized cheese and mix for another 2 minutes.
- 2. Pass the mass
- Put the mass into the baking tin (diameter 24 cm), previously laid down with ladyfingers.
- 3. I'm ready!
- Decorate the mass with fruits and pour on setting jelly. Put it into the fridge for about 1 hour.
- Basic Version
- Pour the milk into a mixing bowl, add the contents of the sachet and mix with an electric mixer at top speed for 5 minutes. Put the mass into the baking tin (diameter 24 cm) and put it into the fridge for approx. 1 hour.
Number of uses
One package is sufficient for preparing 12 servings per 62 g each
Name and address
- FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Spokojna 4,
- 32-080 Zabierzów.,
- Poland.
Net Contents
193g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|serving (approx. 62 g)
|Energy
|828 kJ/
|513 kJ/
|-
|197 kcal
|122 kcal (6%**)
|Fat
|6,7 g
|4,2 g (6%**)
|of which saturates
|5,2 g
|3,2 g (16%**)
|Carbohydrate
|28,4 g
|17,6 g (7%**)
|of which sugars
|21,3 g
|13,2 g (15%**)
|Protein
|5,7 g
|3,5 g (7%**)
|Salt
|0,22 g
|0,14 g (2%**)
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|One package is sufficient for preparing 12 servings per 62 g each
|-
|-
|Nutrition declaration of the product prepared with milk 2% fat
|-
|-
