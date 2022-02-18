4Move Active Vitamins Drink 250Ml

Better than expected
Underrated. Excellent taste and a lot of caffeine to keep you going. It hits harder than a full cup of coffee
Water, Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Lime-Lemon Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Ginseng Extract (0, 01 %), Zinc Gluconate, Potassium Iodide, Colour: Carotenes, Vitamins: Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12
Best before: for the date and batch number see the bottom.Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.
Manufactured in Poland
The package contains one suggested portion of the product
250ml
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|250 ml (portion)
|Energy
|40 kJ / 9 kcal
|100 kJ / 23 kcal (1 %**)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g (0 %**)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g (0 %**)
|Carbohydrate
|2,0 g
|5,0 g (2 %**)
|of which sugars
|2,0 g
|5,0 g (6 %**)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0 %**)
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g (0 %**)
|Vitamin C
|32 mg (40 %***)
|80 mg (100 %***)
|Niacin
|6,4 mg (40 %***)
|16 mg (100 %***)
|Vitamin B6
|0,56 mg (40 %***)
|1,4 mg (100 %***)
|Vitamin B12
|1,0 µg (40 %***)
|2,5 µg (100 %***)
|Zinc
|4,0 mg (40 %***)
|10 mg (100 %***)
|Iodine
|11,25 µg (7,5 %***)
|28,125 µg (19 %***)
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|***Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|-
