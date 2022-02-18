We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

4Move Active Vitamins Drink 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
4Move Active Vitamins Drink 250Ml

Low Everyday Price

£0.60
£0.24/100ml

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Pasteurized carbonated lime-lemon flavoured drink with addition of vitamins (vitamin C, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12) and minerals (zinc, iodine).
  • Remember to preserve balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • 100%* Vitamin C, 100%* Niacin, 100%* Vitamin B6, 100%* Vitamin B12 contribute to normal psychological function and contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • *Daily reference intakes for vitamins and minerals (adults) per 250ml of the product.
  • The original premium vitamin drink
  • Vitamins + minerals
  • Vitality
  • Professional vitamin formula
  • Contains sugar and sweeteners
  • Pack size: 250ML
  • 100% Vitamin C, 100% Niacin, 100% Vitamin B6, 100% Vitamin B12 contribute to normal psychological function and contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Lime-Lemon Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Ginseng Extract (0, 01 %), Zinc Gluconate, Potassium Iodide, Colour: Carotenes, Vitamins: Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12

Storage

Best before: for the date and batch number see the bottom.Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Manufactured in Poland

Number of uses

The package contains one suggested portion of the product

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • FoodCare Sp.z o.o,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Return to

  • FoodCare Sp.z o.o,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml250 ml (portion)
Energy40 kJ / 9 kcal100 kJ / 23 kcal (1 %**)
Fat0 g0 g (0 %**)
of which saturates0 g0 g (0 %**)
Carbohydrate2,0 g5,0 g (2 %**)
of which sugars2,0 g5,0 g (6 %**)
Protein0 g0 g (0 %**)
Salt0 g0 g (0 %**)
Vitamin C32 mg (40 %***)80 mg (100 %***)
Niacin6,4 mg (40 %***)16 mg (100 %***)
Vitamin B60,56 mg (40 %***)1,4 mg (100 %***)
Vitamin B121,0 µg (40 %***)2,5 µg (100 %***)
Zinc4,0 mg (40 %***)10 mg (100 %***)
Iodine11,25 µg (7,5 %***)28,125 µg (19 %***)
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
***Nutrient Reference Values--
View all Polish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Better than expected

5 stars

Underrated. Excellent taste and a lot of caffeine to keep you going. It hits harder than a full cup of coffee

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here