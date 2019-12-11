4Move Active Magnesium Vitamin Drink 250Ml

It's that good, no bull
Not sure if it gives me my 5 a day but im right into this stuff
Offer
Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Carbon Dioxide, Magnesium Citrate, Natural Lime Flavouring, Guarana Extract (0, 01%) (containing Caffeine), Vitamins: Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Colouring: Carotenes
Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.
Manufactured in EU
The package contains one suggested portion of the product
250ml
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|250 ml (portion)
|Energy
|186 kJ / 44 kcal
|465 kJ / 110 kcal (6%**)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g (0%**)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g (0%**)
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|25 g (10%**)
|of which sugars
|10 g
|25 g (28%**)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0%**)
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g (0%**)
|Vitamin C
|32 mg (40%***)
|80 mg (100%***)
|Niacin
|6,4 mg (40%***)
|16 mg (100%***)
|Vitamin B6
|0,56 mg (40%***)
|1,4 mg (100%***)
|Vitamin B12
|1 µg (40%***)
|2,5 µg (100%***)
|Magnesium
|75 mg (20%***)
|188 mg (50%***)
|** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|*** Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019