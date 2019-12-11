By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4Move Active Magnesium Vitamin Drink 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.70
£0.28/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Pasteurized carbonated lime flavoured drink with addition of magnesium and vitamins (vitamin C, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12).
  • Remember to preserve balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • 100%* Vitamin C, 100%* Niacin, 100%* Vit. B6, Vit. B12 contribute to normal psychological function and contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • *Daily reference intakes for vitamins and minerals (adults) per 250 ml of the product.
  • The original premium vitamin drink
  • Magnesium + vitamins
  • Swiss vitamin formula developed by the Swiss laboratory
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Carbon Dioxide, Magnesium Citrate, Natural Lime Flavouring, Guarana Extract (0, 01%) (containing Caffeine), Vitamins: Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Colouring: Carotenes

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Manufactured in EU

Number of uses

The package contains one suggested portion of the product

Name and address

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Return to

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml250 ml (portion)
Energy 186 kJ / 44 kcal465 kJ / 110 kcal (6%**)
Fat 0 g0 g (0%**)
of which saturates 0 g0 g (0%**)
Carbohydrate 10 g25 g (10%**)
of which sugars 10 g25 g (28%**)
Protein 0 g0 g (0%**)
Salt 0 g0 g (0%**)
Vitamin C 32 mg (40%***)80 mg (100%***)
Niacin 6,4 mg (40%***)16 mg (100%***)
Vitamin B6 0,56 mg (40%***)1,4 mg (100%***)
Vitamin B12 1 µg (40%***)2,5 µg (100%***)
Magnesium75 mg (20%***)188 mg (50%***)
** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
*** Nutrient Reference Values--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

It's that good, no bull

5 stars

Not sure if it gives me my 5 a day but im right into this stuff

