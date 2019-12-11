By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frugo Suuper Acai Vitamins Drink 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Frugo Suuper Acai Vitamins Drink 500Ml
£ 0.99
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-carbonated fruit juice drink with addition of vitamins (niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, biotin).
  • Possible sediment is natural.
  • Fruits & vitamins - niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, biotin
  • Pasteurized
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrated Juice (15, 7%), Grape Juice from Concentrated Juice (1, 7%), Colouring Concentrate from Carrot, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Juices from Concentrated Fruit Juices: Blackcurrant (1, 2%), Elderberry (0, 9%), Natural Flavouring, Cherry Juice from Concentrated Juice (0, 1%), Vitamins: Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Made from Concentrated Fruit Juices (Fruit Juices content min. 20%)

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place. Keep away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated, drink within 2 days.Best before: see the cap or the top of the bottle.

Produce of

Manufactured in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Return to

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml
Energy value155 kJ/37 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate8,7 g
of which sugars8,6 g
Protein0 g
Salt0 g
Niacin2,4 mg (15%*)
Pantothenic acid0,90 mg (15%*)
Vitamin B60,21 mg (15%*)
Biotin7,5 µg (15%*)
* Nutrient Reference Values-

