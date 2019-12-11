Frugo Suuper Acai Vitamins Drink 500Ml

Product Description
- Non-carbonated fruit juice drink with addition of vitamins (niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, biotin).
- Possible sediment is natural.
- Fruits & vitamins - niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, biotin
- Pasteurized
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrated Juice (15, 7%), Grape Juice from Concentrated Juice (1, 7%), Colouring Concentrate from Carrot, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Juices from Concentrated Fruit Juices: Blackcurrant (1, 2%), Elderberry (0, 9%), Natural Flavouring, Cherry Juice from Concentrated Juice (0, 1%), Vitamins: Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Made from Concentrated Fruit Juices (Fruit Juices content min. 20%)
Storage
Store in a dry and cool place. Keep away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated, drink within 2 days.Best before: see the cap or the top of the bottle.
Produce of
Manufactured in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Spokojna 4,
- 32-080 Zabierzów.
Return to
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy value
|155 kJ/37 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|8,7 g
|of which sugars
|8,6 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Niacin
|2,4 mg (15%*)
|Pantothenic acid
|0,90 mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0,21 mg (15%*)
|Biotin
|7,5 µg (15%*)
|* Nutrient Reference Values
|-
