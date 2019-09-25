7Days Bake Rolls Pizza 160G

Crave-able Crunch!
These are AMAZING! My favourite - the Garlic ones - are not always available, but these are good alone, with dips, or spread with cream cheese. I have even used the crumbles on a salad. Crunchy goodness.
Brilliant for a snack very tasty we went onto google to find out where we could purchase them.Because we cannot remember where we purchased them and it popped up on Chipita website Tesco so we shall return to purchase more. Thanks to Tesco