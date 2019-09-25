By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
7Days Bake Rolls Pizza 160G

5(2)Write a review
7Days Bake Rolls Pizza 160G
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Bread crisp with pizza seasoning.
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Pizza Seasoning 3% [Dried Tomato, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Lactose, Dried Herbs, Dried Oregano, Flavourings, Dried Celery, Dried Cheese, Colourings (Ammonia Caramel, Curcumin, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika], Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Soya Flour

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that uses as raw materials: Peanuts, Sesame, Nuts

Storage

Best before: see on back side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Distributor address

  • Chipita UK Ltd,
  • 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
  • Cambourne,
  • Cambridge,
  • CB23 6DP.

Return to

  • Chipita UK Ltd,
  • 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
  • Cambourne,
  • Cambridge,
  • CB23 6DP.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1930 kJ/459 kcal
Fat 15 g
Of which Saturates 7.0 g
Carbohydrate 66 g
Of which Sugars 5.0 g
Fibre 4.0 g
Protein 13 g
Salt 2.80 g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Crave-able Crunch!

5 stars

These are AMAZING! My favourite - the Garlic ones - are not always available, but these are good alone, with dips, or spread with cream cheese. I have even used the crumbles on a salad. Crunchy goodness.

Brilliant for a snack very tasty we went onto goog

5 stars

Brilliant for a snack very tasty we went onto google to find out where we could purchase them.Because we cannot remember where we purchased them and it popped up on Chipita website Tesco so we shall return to purchase more. Thanks to Tesco

