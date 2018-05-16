7 Days Cocoa Filled Croissant 60G

Product Description
- Croissant with cocoa filling.
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Croissant: Wheat Flour (Gluten), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Stabiliser (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Calcium Propionate 0.1%), Cocoa Filling 23%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 7%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility the also uses Eggs, Nuts and Soya products
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains approximately 2.1 servings
Distributor address
- Chipita UK Ltd,
- 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
- Cambourne,
- Cambridge,
- CB23 6DP.
Return to
- www.7days.com
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per serving 28g:
|Energy:
|1887kJ/453kcal
|528kJ/127kcal
|Fat:
|28g
|7.8g
|of which Saturates:
|14g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate:
|43g
|12g
|of which Sugars:
|15g
|4.2g
|Protein:
|6.0g
|1.7g
|Salt:
|0.50g
|0.14g
|-
|-
