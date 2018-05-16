By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
7 Days Cocoa Filled Croissant 60G

7 Days Cocoa Filled Croissant 60G
£ 0.50
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Croissant with cocoa filling.
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Croissant: Wheat Flour (Gluten), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Stabiliser (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Calcium Propionate 0.1%), Cocoa Filling 23%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 7%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility the also uses Eggs, Nuts and Soya products

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains approximately 2.1 servings

Distributor address

  • Chipita UK Ltd,
  • 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
  • Cambourne,
  • Cambridge,
  • CB23 6DP.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per serving 28g:
Energy:1887kJ/453kcal528kJ/127kcal
Fat:28g7.8g
of which Saturates:14g3.9g
Carbohydrate:43g12g
of which Sugars:15g4.2g
Protein:6.0g1.7g
Salt:0.50g0.14g
Pack contains approximately 2.1 servings--

