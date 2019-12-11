Naked 100% Coconut Water Juice 1L
Product Description
- Coconut Water Partially from Concentrate
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle
- - Naked Coconut Water: naturally low in calories, for delicious healthy refreshment
- - We only use the most delicious coconuts to create our coconut water, to make sure every last sip tastes amazing
- - This pack contains 4 servings of Naked Coconut Water
- - The Goodness inside: 3 Coconuts Water (Per Litre), Source of Potassium (Contributes to normal muscle function)
- - Naked coconut water is true to Naked's mission to provide ingredients the only way Mother Nature intended - free from additional sugars and preservatives
- We're Naked Juice. Dedicated to creating the best-tasting juices. We want to crush even more good stuff into every bottle and combine mouth - watering juices with added boosts from vitamins and antioxidant. We're proud of every single ingredient. Only natural sugars from fruit. No added sugar. Power.Full.Smoothie Vitamins C& B12 contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system
- At Naked we are dedicated to creating the best tasting smoothies. Why not try Naked Protein, available in Tropical Punch and Pomegranate Pulse flavours.
- This product is pasteurised
- Taste may vary from batch to batch
- Pack size: 1000ml
- Potassium contributes to normal muscle function
- Source of potassium
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Water (Not from Concentrate (99%), from Concentrate (1%))
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once open, consume within 2 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Naked Juice,
- PO Box 9855,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9GF.
Return to
- In the UK?
- Give Naked Juice a bell
- UK Careline no: 0800 7833 851
- Naked Juice,
- PO Box 9855,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9GF.
- www.nakedjuice.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100ml
|Per: 250ml1 (%*)
|Energy
|47 kJ
|117kJ
|-
|11 kcal
|28 kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|6.4g
|of which sugars2
|2.5g
|6.3g (7%)
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g (4%)
|Potassium
|210mg (11%*)
|525mg (26%)
|1Average serving. This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|2Contains naturally occurring sugars from coconut water
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
