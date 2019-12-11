By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked 100% Coconut Water Juice 1L

Product Description

  • Coconut Water Partially from Concentrate
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle
  • - Naked Coconut Water: naturally low in calories, for delicious healthy refreshment
  • - We only use the most delicious coconuts to create our coconut water, to make sure every last sip tastes amazing
  • - This pack contains 4 servings of Naked Coconut Water
  • - The Goodness inside: 3 Coconuts Water (Per Litre), Source of Potassium (Contributes to normal muscle function)
  • - Naked coconut water is true to Naked's mission to provide ingredients the only way Mother Nature intended - free from additional sugars and preservatives
  • We're Naked Juice. Dedicated to creating the best-tasting juices. We want to crush even more good stuff into every bottle and combine mouth - watering juices with added boosts from vitamins and antioxidant. We're proud of every single ingredient. Only natural sugars from fruit. No added sugar. Power.Full.Smoothie Vitamins C& B12 contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system
  • At Naked we are dedicated to creating the best tasting smoothies. Why not try Naked Protein, available in Tropical Punch and Pomegranate Pulse flavours.
  • This product is pasteurised
  • Taste may vary from batch to batch
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • Potassium contributes to normal muscle function
  • Source of potassium

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Water (Not from Concentrate (99%), from Concentrate (1%))

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once open, consume within 2 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Naked Juice,
  • PO Box 9855,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9GF.

Return to

  • In the UK?
  • Give Naked Juice a bell
  • UK Careline no: 0800 7833 851
  • Naked Juice,
  • PO Box 9855,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9GF.
  • www.nakedjuice.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 250ml1 (%*)
Energy 47 kJ117kJ
-11 kcal28 kcal (2%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 2.6g6.4g
of which sugars22.5g6.3g (7%)
Fibre 0.1g0.2g
Protein 0.1g0.3g
Salt 0.1g0.2g (4%)
Potassium 210mg (11%*)525mg (26%)
1Average serving. This pack contains 4 servings--
2Contains naturally occurring sugars from coconut water--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

