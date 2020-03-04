By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster Cream

4.5(28)Write a review
Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster Cream
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • 850W power
  • Variable browning control & defrost and reheat settings
  • Removable crumb tray
  • - Defrost setting - no need to defrost your bread first for ease and convenience
  • - Re-heat setting - on those occasions where we forget, your toaster will quickly re-heat your toast for you
  • - Variable browning control - perfect toast, just the way you like it
  • The Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 slice toaster is a stylish, quality appliance complete with on-trend patterned plastic, stainless steel trim and a gloss finish. Easy to operate with variable browning control ensures you get perfect toast, to your taste, every time. It comes complete with handy defrost and re-heat settings, plus the removable crumb tray ensures that cleaning up is easy.
  • For a fully coordinated look, pair with the matching kettle 108262.

Information

28 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

great look

5 stars

excellent value ,style and works excellent would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Attractive design

4 stars

This toaster looks great in my kitchen, lovely colour and design and matches my kettle and knife set. Really pleased with it looks fab. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I bought this couple of days and is very good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Compliment and suggestion

5 stars

I am a pre WW2 product, live alone ,do not have oodles of cash and have been brought up to be careful with my belongings. A while ago I moved into a new property and had to purchase a new kettle, choosing the Dune , colour pale green to match my colour scheme. A few weeks later seeing the “ twin” toaster I decided to treat myself! My Hadden bright yellow toaster was performing perfectly and I will take it to an Age UK shop I frequent. On opening the box of the Dune toaster this morning I was EXTREMELY impressed with theSOLIDITY of the cardboard packing, never seen before. However despite the inclusion of other advertised publications I see one is expected to use the website , or the call line to request using instructions. I decided to cut out the English version of the outside box , for future reference Although the electronic age is upon us , for many of my generation , its use can be confusing: often sight and hearing deteriorate and hearing aids can be difficult to adjust to. However the main purpose of this communication is to convey my thanks for a very sound means of ensuring the safety of this product in transit. And I shall continue to admire the pleasant, attractive, matching items in my kitchen! Thank you M Ambrose from Hertfordshire [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Practical and attractive looking

4 stars

This is a useful toaster. I am happy with it. The defrost feature is very handy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Toaster

5 stars

Having has toasters from Morphy Richards before I was expecting the same experience and I was not disappointed. Easy to use pleasing to the eye and a joy to use egotistical [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great start to my every growning collection.

5 stars

I bought as part of the full range and can not fault. Easy to use and clean and excellent value for money in both manufacture but also stunning diamond design [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well made

4 stars

I have been using the toaster for a week, it is efficient and good to look at. Really like the smooth shiny surface. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks good good colour

5 stars

It makes good toast evenly both sides very good Well thought of. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple to use and good value.

3 stars

Simple to use, looks quallity and good value. So far no issues so would reccomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

