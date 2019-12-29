By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster Black

Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster Black
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • 850W power
  • Variable browning, defrost and re-heat settings
  • Removable crumb tray
  • - Defrost setting - no need to defrost your bread first for ease and convenience
  • - Re-heat setting - on those occasions where we forget, your toaster will quickly re-heat your toast for you
  • - Variable browning control - perfect toast, just the way you like it
  • The Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 slice toaster is a stylish, quality appliance complete with on-trend patterned plastic, stainless steel trim and a gloss finish. Easy to operate with variable browning control ensures you get perfect toast, to your taste, every time. It comes complete with handy defrost and re-heat settings, plus the removable crumb tray ensures that cleaning up is easy.
  • For a fully coordinated look, pair with the matching kettle 108261.

One Chunky Device

5 stars

Wide slots, the carcass is generously proportioned too, it gives the machine an impression of copiousness. It works in a square and firm manner which is very satisfying. They have stripped out all the frills, you cannot lift the toast out by pulling up on the lever. There are no arrows to say which side to go for if you are only having one slice.

Decorative appearance ideal for my kitchen

5 stars

Just what I wanted but do think twice about ordering as there is such a performance to collect it has to be who ordered which sometimes can't always be So I think you lose orders with this idea

