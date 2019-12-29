Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster Black

One Chunky Device
Wide slots, the carcass is generously proportioned too, it gives the machine an impression of copiousness. It works in a square and firm manner which is very satisfying. They have stripped out all the frills, you cannot lift the toast out by pulling up on the lever. There are no arrows to say which side to go for if you are only having one slice.
Decorative appearance ideal for my kitchen
Just what I wanted but do think twice about ordering as there is such a performance to collect it has to be who ordered which sometimes can't always be So I think you lose orders with this idea