Clearasil Ultra Blackhead Scrub 150 Ml

Product Description
- Blackhead Clearing Scrub
- Skin Science
- When fighting blackheads, deep cleansing is better
- How Clearasil works with your skin?
- Gentle exfoliating scrub with natural sea salt deep cleanses the skin, to help clear and prevent blackheads
- Also removes dirt, oil and bacteria that can cause breakouts, while lifting away dead skin cells
- Helps clear and prevent blackheads
- Dermatologically tested
- Contains skin conditioners to help prevent overdrying
- Helps you to achieve beautifully clear and glowing skin
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Cetyl Betaine, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sea Salt, Salicylic Acid, Alcohol, Steareth-21, Parfum, Synthetic Wax, Behenyl Alcohol, Steareth-2, Xanthan Gum, BHT, Disodium EDTA, CI 77007, Mica, CI 77891, CI 77510, CI 60730, CI 42090
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- How and when do I use it?
- Use everyday in the morning and evening. Wet face and gently massage scrub onto the skin. Rinse off thoroughly with warm water.
- Wash hands after use.
Warnings
- Precautions - Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use. If irritation persists, consult a doctor.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
