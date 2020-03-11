Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 17G

Lovely flavour and texture and a great size snack
I'm an adult and I absolutely love these. Great natural flavour and as healthy as a crisp snack can be 😊. 1 stick makes a very filling snack I find.
Melty sticks!!
I bought this a month ago after a very fussy 6month old loved them he couldn’t get enough of them!!! Convenient in a re-sealable packet for consistent freshness I love these and so does my son would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So Morish
I received a sample of these and my little one cannot get enough of them!! They are long enough for my son to grip them and they last longer too. The taste and texture is great and they easily melt in the mouth, which is perfect for weaning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty Treats!!
My baby loved these!! To the point where he would get excited as soon as he heard the packet come out of the bag! They are so easy for my 9month old to hold and feed himself. The texture is perfect for babies learning to self feed. Its crunchy enough for him to hold and bite down on but it melts on the tongue to make it safe and worry free! I never leave the house now without a packet of these in my change bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very tasty!
I received this product for my little boy, who is 1. He absolutely loves the Ella’s Kitchen mealty sticks we've bought previously, and these were no exception. They went down a treat! Will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty and perfect size for holding
Unlike some other similar snacks, these have a nice strong flavour and my son loved them! They were easy for him to hold and to feed himself. The packet was easily resealable, too, so they didn't go soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great snack!
My 8 and half month old loves these as snack! The are so handy and perfect for when out and about, fab finger food and super tasty! Easy enough for him to feed himself with and don’t make too much mess! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A great snack!
My baby boy loves these! We have been on holiday recently and these were the perfect travel snack, they were just right for him to help himself to and he would happily munch away. They were the perfect distraction when he needed calming down [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect snack
I got these for my little one and she loves them! She finds them easy to hold and eat which is great as it means less end up on the floor, and she doesnt get angry because she can eat them without help. They taste great too! She loves them and i dont mind them either! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great size for little hands
These are a great size as they're larger, similar but smaller snacks are often more difficult for a younger baby to eat as they fit perfectly in their fist, these are longer so stick out from their fist. The only downside to their length is that they don't fit into snack pots as well as others. They're super crispy and easy to chew as they do melt. The pack comes with a sticker to reseal, but I found this didn't stop them going soft fairly quickly, this however didn't make a difference to my daughter, she loved them just as much as when the pack was first opened. They come in different flavours which is great. They're also much less messy than a lot of other snacks. We loved them so much that we went and bought a couple more pack when they'd all been eaten. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]