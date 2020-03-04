E Wedel Chocolate Pouch 50G

Product Description
- Chocolate Cream
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Dried Whole Milk (7%), Dried Skimmed Milk (7%), Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Hazelnut Paste (2%), Chocolate (1, 5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Other Nuts, Cereals, Egg, Mustard, Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Product contains 2 portions x 25 g
Warnings
- LEAVING CAP WITH A LITTLE CHILD CAN CREATE A RISK OF CHOCKING HAZARD.
Name and address
- LOTTE Wedel sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
- 03-801 Warszawa,
- Polska,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.wedel.pl
- www.czekolada.pl
Net Contents
20 x 50g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g
|%*/25 g
|*
|Energy
|2309 kJ
|577 kJ
|6,9%
|8 400 kJ
|-
|554 kcal
|139 kcal
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|36 g
|9,0 g
|12,9%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|16 g
|4,1 g
|20,5%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|12,6 g
|4,8%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|50 g
|12,5 g
|13,9%
|90 g
|Fibre
|0,3 g
|0,1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7,1 g
|1,8 g
|3,6%
|50 g
|Salt
|0,21 g
|0,05 g
|0,8%
|6 g
|Product contains 2 portions x 25 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
LEAVING CAP WITH A LITTLE CHILD CAN CREATE A RISK OF CHOCKING HAZARD.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020