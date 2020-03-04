By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E Wedel Chocolate Pouch 50G

E Wedel Chocolate Pouch 50G
£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Cream
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Dried Whole Milk (7%), Dried Skimmed Milk (7%), Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Hazelnut Paste (2%), Chocolate (1, 5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Other Nuts, Cereals, Egg, Mustard, Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 2 portions x 25 g

Warnings

  • LEAVING CAP WITH A LITTLE CHILD CAN CREATE A RISK OF CHOCKING HAZARD.

Name and address

  • LOTTE Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

20 x 50g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g25 g%*/25 g*
Energy 2309 kJ577 kJ6,9%8 400 kJ
-554 kcal139 kcal2 000 kcal
Fat 36 g9,0 g12,9%70 g
of which saturates 16 g4,1 g20,5%20 g
Carbohydrate 50 g12,6 g4,8%260 g
of which sugars 50 g12,5 g13,9%90 g
Fibre 0,3 g0,1 g--
Protein 7,1 g1,8 g3,6%50 g
Salt 0,21 g0,05 g0,8%6 g
Product contains 2 portions x 25 g----
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

LEAVING CAP WITH A LITTLE CHILD CAN CREATE A RISK OF CHOCKING HAZARD.

