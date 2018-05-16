By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E Wedel Pawelek Advocaat 45G

£ 0.60
£1.34/100g
45 g
  • Energy873 kJ 209 kcal
    10.5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1 941 kJ

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Bar with Advocaat Flavour Filling.
  • Dark chocolate bar with advocaat flavour filling
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E476, Salt, Flavouring), Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Alcohol (2, 4%), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Flavourings, Humectant (Invertase), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Curcumin), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 1 portion x 45 g

Warnings

  • 2,4% CONTAINS ALCOHOL. FOR ADULTS

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g45 g%* / 45 g*
Energy1 941 kJ873 kJ10,5%8 400 kJ
-464 kcal209 kcal2 000 kcal
Fat21 g9,5 g13,6%70 g
of which saturates13 g5,7 g28,5%20 g
Carbohydrate59 g26,5 g10,2%260 g
of which sugars55 g24,6 g27,3%90 g
Fibre4,4 g2,0 g--
Protein4,3 g1,9 g3,8%50 g
Salt0,05 g0,02 g0,3%6 g
Product contains 1 portion x 45 g----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----

Safety information

