E Wedel Pawelek Advocaat 45G

Product Description
- Dark Chocolate Bar with Advocaat Flavour Filling.
- Dark chocolate bar with advocaat flavour filling
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E476, Salt, Flavouring), Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Alcohol (2, 4%), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Flavourings, Humectant (Invertase), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Curcumin), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 50% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Product contains 1 portion x 45 g
Warnings
- 2,4% CONTAINS ALCOHOL. FOR ADULTS
Name and address
- Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
- 03-801 Warszawa,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.wedel.pl
- www.czekolada.pl
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|45 g
|%* / 45 g
|*
|Energy
|1 941 kJ
|873 kJ
|10,5%
|8 400 kJ
|-
|464 kcal
|209 kcal
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|9,5 g
|13,6%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|13 g
|5,7 g
|28,5%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|26,5 g
|10,2%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|55 g
|24,6 g
|27,3%
|90 g
|Fibre
|4,4 g
|2,0 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4,3 g
|1,9 g
|3,8%
|50 g
|Salt
|0,05 g
|0,02 g
|0,3%
|6 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
