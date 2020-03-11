By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Feel Detoxed Shower Gel 250Ml

2(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

  • Every now and then life's stresses can take their toll. You might be down but you’re not out. Enjoy our reviving shower gel with an infusion of fresh Acai berry and Clay to make you feel more like your real self again. For best results in shower, squeeze out shower gel, lather on body. Body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Shower gel for women suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water. if rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.
  • At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, hand wash and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Bath products with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • Radox, 100% nature inspired fragrances to transform your mood.
  • An invigorating shower gel and bodywash with clay and acai berry scent inspired by nature
  • Also available in a bath soak
  • This shower gel rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Suitable for daily use, squeeze out shower cream and shower gel, lather on body to leave skin feeling fresh and clean
  • pH neutral, dermatologically tested shower gel and suitable for all skin types
  • Housed in Radox’s signature hook bottle for easy storage in shower
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Glycerin, Sodium lactate, Allantoin, Maris Sal, Polyquaternium-7, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Seed Extract, Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Citric acid, Lactic acid, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42053

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Squeeze out gel. Lather on body. Rinse well. Use only as directed

Warnings

  • Caution: if product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

too sweet smelling for me

2 stars

Clicked on the wrong one , this is too sweet for me as a smell , will be used by some one else in the house

