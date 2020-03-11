Oral-B Pro 680 Cross Action Black Electric Toothbrush

Live it, but where are the replacement Heads?
I purchased the Oral B Pro 680 toothbrush, it arrived with only 1 brush head replacement and I cannot find a compatible replacement for love nor money. Even the replacement heads above is not compatible with the Pro 680, can anyone tell me where I can find replacement heads compatible with this model please?
Does what it says on the tin
Bought this when the battery in my old toothbrush died, just want I needed, feels like it does a much better job than the old one. I'd recommend it as a good toothbrush.
Good product
Good value product well worth the money would reccomend
Oral b
Oral B it's our favorite toothpaste. I've never used the toothbrush Oral B,but my gums and teeth are very sensitive and my dentist recommend Oral B toothbrush and soon I'm going to try!Thank you!!!
Great Toothbrush
I bought this as a replacement for my old Oral B, it's great product and definite more efficient, highly recommended
Great features
Ideal to have a carry case to take when travelling and to store
Excellent cleaning
I bought while it was half price so great value. Cleans teeth very effectively.
Good buy
Works well very easy to use and efficient. Beware you need to clean carefully after each use.
great product
had this about a month and it is a great product easy to use and does what you need it to do
Much faster than my old brush
Great clean, holds charge really well, very pleased with my purchase