Oral-B Pro 680 Cross Action Black Electric Toothbrush

£ 25.00
Product Description

  • Brush head removes surface stains and plaque \n
  • Includes daily clean cleaning mode and an in-handle timer
  • Comes with travel case and Cross Action brush head \n
  • The Oral-B PRO 680 Black CrossAction electric toothbrush provides a clinically proven superior clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush. The professionally inspired design of the Cross Action toothbrush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees, and 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove up to 100% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. An in-handle timer helps you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes.
  • This toothbrush comes with a UK 2-pin plug
  • Dynamic movement helps you achieve enhanced results
  • Removes up to 100% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush
  • Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque better than a regular manual toothbrush
  • Rechargeable electric toothbrush with 1 mode: Daily Clean
  • Included in pack: Rechargeable toothbrush handle, Charging station, Travel Case, 1 CrossAction brush head
  • Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back: Try with no risk for 30 days. If you are not 100% satisfied, receive a full refund. Details on pack
  • Oral-B, the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide
  • 2 year warranty with possibility of increasing it to three years

Germany

  • Dentists recommend changing your brush every 3 months. Indicator bristles signal time to change brush head.

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

  • Braun GmbH,Frankfurter Str.145, D-61476 Kronberg/Ts. Germany

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Live it, but where are the replacement Heads?

5 stars

I purchased the Oral B Pro 680 toothbrush, it arrived with only 1 brush head replacement and I cannot find a compatible replacement for love nor money. Even the replacement heads above is not compatible with the Pro 680, can anyone tell me where I can find replacement heads compatible with this model please?

Does what it says on the tin

5 stars

Bought this when the battery in my old toothbrush died, just want I needed, feels like it does a much better job than the old one. I'd recommend it as a good toothbrush.

Good product

5 stars

Good value product well worth the money would reccomend

Oral b

5 stars

Oral B it's our favorite toothpaste. I've never used the toothbrush Oral B,but my gums and teeth are very sensitive and my dentist recommend Oral B toothbrush and soon I'm going to try!Thank you!!!

Great Toothbrush

4 stars

I bought this as a replacement for my old Oral B, it's great product and definite more efficient, highly recommended

Great features

4 stars

Ideal to have a carry case to take when travelling and to store

Excellent cleaning

4 stars

I bought while it was half price so great value. Cleans teeth very effectively.

Good buy

4 stars

Works well very easy to use and efficient. Beware you need to clean carefully after each use.

great product

5 stars

had this about a month and it is a great product easy to use and does what you need it to do

Much faster than my old brush

5 stars

Great clean, holds charge really well, very pleased with my purchase

