Gem Avocado Twin Pack Xl

4(6)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.50/each
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Avocados, Gem Avocado Twin Pack
  • What makes Gem® avocados so special? Gem® avocados are carefully selected and hand picked by experts when they are at their best. As they hang on the tree, they have time to develop their rich, distinctly nutty flavour and texture that’s creamy, silky and just divine. Add to that a beautiful gold flecked skin that is slightly thicker than traditional avocados, making it easier to scoop out with a spoon – meaning less fuss and more enjoyment Need some inspiration? Make your Gem® avocados shine in a wonderful guacamole with a Japanese twist (see recipe below).
  • Ready-to-eat gourmet avocado
  • Share a perfectly ripe avocado
  • Full of nutty goodness!
  • Unlock the goodness your way scoop, slice, smash or spread!

Information

Ingredients

Avocado

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Colombia, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, USA

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Greencell Ltd,
  • West Marsh Road,
  • Pinchbeck,
  • Spalding,
  • PE11 3UG.

Return to

  • To talk to us about Gem® email info@gemavocado.com
  • Greencell Ltd,
  • West Marsh Road,
  • Pinchbeck,
  • Spalding,
  • PE11 3UG.

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf a typical Gem® avocado (80g) contains
Energy813kJ / 198kcal651kJ / 158kcal
Fat19.5g15.6g
Saturates4.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Just one word .. LOVE

5 stars

The BEST, just the BEST. Lovely to cut and very smooth, expensive but so worth it!

The ultimate gourmet avocado!

5 stars

Perfectly ripe, deliciously creamy!

A real Gem!!

5 stars

Good size, nutty flavour and a lovely texture! The best avocado i have ever eaten!

Irradiated Avacados

3 stars

I use At least two Avocados daily for my husbands Diabetes in his diet . I am increasingly frustrated at brown marks in the flesh where they have been irradiated- surely if this practice has to take place it should be labelled so that I can make an informed choice !

By far the nicest avocados I've tried. I just have

5 stars

By far the nicest avocados I've tried. I just have a massive breakfast with one of these and that's my days calories, so worth it. Avocado on two slices of sour dough bread, drizzle with olive oil, a little grated fresh red chilli a finger width of feta cheese, a little cut coriander leaves, a good squeeze of lime juice and a few roasted pine nuts. For a final flurry a little strawberry balsamic vinegar, and perfection for the day has been reached ; ) try it now

Not had them but wouldnt touch - why are we wrappi

1 stars

Not had them but wouldnt touch - why are we wrapping these up in plastic when it really is not necessary. Tesco reduce waste and then take a step back and put plastic on something else instead!

