Gem Avocado Twin Pack Xl

Just one word .. LOVE
The BEST, just the BEST. Lovely to cut and very smooth, expensive but so worth it!
The ultimate gourmet avocado!
Perfectly ripe, deliciously creamy!
A real Gem!!
Good size, nutty flavour and a lovely texture! The best avocado i have ever eaten!
Irradiated Avacados
I use At least two Avocados daily for my husbands Diabetes in his diet . I am increasingly frustrated at brown marks in the flesh where they have been irradiated- surely if this practice has to take place it should be labelled so that I can make an informed choice !
By far the nicest avocados I've tried. I just have
By far the nicest avocados I've tried. I just have a massive breakfast with one of these and that's my days calories, so worth it. Avocado on two slices of sour dough bread, drizzle with olive oil, a little grated fresh red chilli a finger width of feta cheese, a little cut coriander leaves, a good squeeze of lime juice and a few roasted pine nuts. For a final flurry a little strawberry balsamic vinegar, and perfection for the day has been reached ; ) try it now
Not had them but wouldnt touch - why are we wrappi
Not had them but wouldnt touch - why are we wrapping these up in plastic when it really is not necessary. Tesco reduce waste and then take a step back and put plastic on something else instead!