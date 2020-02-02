By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Henry Genuine Bags 5 Pack

5(16)Write a review
Henry Genuine Bags 5 Pack
£ 7.00
£1.40/each

  • Pack of 5 filter bags
  • Fits all sizes of Henry, Hetty, Harry and James
  • Genuine Henry accessory
  • - No Dust, No Mess - Innovative self-seal tab locks all the dust in the bag.
  • - What Goes in, Stays in - 3 Layers of material increase filtration.
  • - The Perfect Fit - Maximise capacity and airflow, delivering peak suction.
  • Designed for Henry by Henry, Genuine Henry HepaFlo Filter Bags maximise capacity and airflow to deliver peak suction. 3 layers of material increase filtration, meaning what goes in, stays in and innovative self-seal tab locks all the dust in the bag, meaning emptying with no dust and no mess. Using genuine approved Henry Bags will ensure you get optimum cleaning from Henry for the life of the product. Using unapproved bags can damage the machine and may invalidate the warranty. Henry Bags fit all sizes of Henry, Hetty, Harry and James and are also compatible with container sizes: 160, 180, 200, 240, 250 and 300. Pack includes 5 x (NVM-1CH) Genuine Henry HepaFlo Filter Bags.

16 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

5 stars

Excellent and easy fitted to hoover, large in size so the 5 bags will last ages.

Economy powerful vacuum

5 stars

I am pleased with this product,went into Altrincham store for a dearer one but found one less than I wanted to pay very happy pensioner .

A must have

5 stars

Usually you buy a vacuum and dont think about spare bags, you then run out and you have a vacuum cleaner that wont suck up because the bag is full. At this price it was definitely worth buying at the same time,plus its a genuine Henry bag, so you know the quality is there and its not a cheap imitation. Anything else, just sucks (badly)

great for Hetty

5 stars

Bought at the same time as the Hetty hoover, very competively priced, really glad I got them

Does what it says on the tin

5 stars

Hoover bags that work with Henry hoover, just what I needed

Perfect

5 stars

Perfect for the Henry hoover and great value - would recommend

Easy to change out

5 stars

The 5 pack is handy and they do the job fine. The bags are easy to switch out without getting dust everywhere

Super Quality bags

5 stars

I had a Henry vac many years ago and the replacement bags were paper ones, these bags are much superior to them, great size and super strong being a cloth bag, very pleased with the bags,these new bags from Tesco are a fraction of the costfrom other suppliers would definitely recommend.thankyou.

Excellent product and delivery

5 stars

Excellent. Delivered on time. Strong bags do the job. bought with a henry hoover.

Great product

5 stars

Brilliant service, absolutely faultless. No problems at all. Product is as it should be. Thanks heaps.

