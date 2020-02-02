Henry Genuine Bags 5 Pack

Thumbs up
Excellent and easy fitted to hoover, large in size so the 5 bags will last ages.
Economy powerful vacuum
I am pleased with this product,went into Altrincham store for a dearer one but found one less than I wanted to pay very happy pensioner .
A must have
Usually you buy a vacuum and dont think about spare bags, you then run out and you have a vacuum cleaner that wont suck up because the bag is full. At this price it was definitely worth buying at the same time,plus its a genuine Henry bag, so you know the quality is there and its not a cheap imitation. Anything else, just sucks (badly)
great for Hetty
Bought at the same time as the Hetty hoover, very competively priced, really glad I got them
Does what it says on the tin
Hoover bags that work with Henry hoover, just what I needed
Perfect
Perfect for the Henry hoover and great value - would recommend
Easy to change out
The 5 pack is handy and they do the job fine. The bags are easy to switch out without getting dust everywhere
Super Quality bags
I had a Henry vac many years ago and the replacement bags were paper ones, these bags are much superior to them, great size and super strong being a cloth bag, very pleased with the bags,these new bags from Tesco are a fraction of the costfrom other suppliers would definitely recommend.thankyou.
Excellent product and delivery
Excellent. Delivered on time. Strong bags do the job. bought with a henry hoover.
Great product
Brilliant service, absolutely faultless. No problems at all. Product is as it should be. Thanks heaps.