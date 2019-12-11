Tesco Finest Gluten Free Garnish Pack 612G

- Energy91kcal 380kJ5%
- Sugars<0.1g< 1%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1309kJ (315kcal)
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked, dry cured streaky bacon rashers accompanied by pork, sage and onion sausagemeat stuffing balls and pork, spiced fruit and brandy sausagemeat stuffing balls.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Convenience of a selection of flavours suitable for the whole family which offers Christmas classics and a little safe adventure. This pack contains everything a family would want as a Christmas Accomp. Pork Cocktail Sausages wrapped in Bacon (Pigs in Blanket), a well balanced seasoned pork flavour with a slight smoked bacon flavour back notes. Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls, savoury seasoned pork with sweet roasted onions and sage. Spiced Fruit & Brandy Pork Stuffing Balls finished with a whole cranberry, sweet fruity cranberries, dates, apples and apricots in a background of seasoned pork with a hint of brandy. Goes well with Roast Turkey and other Christmas Dinner trimmings such as Roast Potatoes cooked in goose fat, Roasted Honey Glazed Parsnip, Chantenay Carrots, Sautéed Brussel Sprouts with Smoked Bacon Lardons, Cranberry sauce etc. Prime cuts of coarse cut pork. Bacon for the Pigs In Blanket is dry cured in house using traditional curing and smoking methods using oak wood chippings. Bacon on the Pigs in Blanket is hand wrapped around the cocktail sausage. Whole cranberry is studded into the fruity stuffing ball by hand. Seasoning blended in house to a bespoke recipe for each product. Walkers of Leicestershire is a family owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage and sausagemeat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting skills combine with chef inspiration to create exceptional products made with 100% British Meat. Bacon is cured in house using traditional curing and smoking methods using oak chippings. Present to the table either individually on small plates or present all the products on a large serving platter. Alternatively, place all the accompaniments around your chosen roast, displaying a great centre piece on your festive table.
- Our sausage meat comes from a family-owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage-making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with British meat.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 612g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°/Gas 6 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on same day and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
612g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|2 cocktail sausages wrapped in bacon (29g**) contain
|Energy
|1309kJ (315kcal)
|380kJ (91kcal)
|Fat
|25.0g
|7.3g
|saturates
|9.3g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.3g
|sugars
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.0g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Two stuffing balls (48g**) cooked contain
- Energy113kcal 472kJ6%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 983kJ (236kcal)
Information
Ingredients
Pork (66%), Onion (13%), Water, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), White Sugar, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dried Herbs, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Two stuffing balls (48g**) contain Energy 983kJ (236kcal) 472kJ (113kcal) Fat 15.6g 7.5g saturates 5.8g 2.8g Carbohydrate 9.4g 4.5g sugars 2.1g 1.0g Fibre 1.9g 0.9g Protein 13.6g 6.5g Salt 1.3g 0.6g When cooked according to instructions. - -
- Each pork, spiced fruit & brandy stuffing ball contains
- Energy61kcal 253kJ3%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1149kJ (276kcal)
Information
Ingredients
Pork (57%), Dried Apricot, Chopped Dried Date, Water, Onion, Cranberry, Potato Starch, Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Rice Flour, Dried Apple, Orange Zest, Cognac, Maize Flour, Dried Herbs, Salt, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Sunflower Oil, Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Each pork, spiced fruit & brandy stuffing ball (22g**) contains Energy 1149kJ (276kcal) 253kJ (61kcal) Fat 17.2g 3.8g saturates 6.8g 1.5g Carbohydrate 18.8g 4.1g sugars 11.4g 2.5g Fibre 2.0g 0.4g Protein 10.4g 2.3g Salt 1.0g 0.2g When cooked according to instructions. - -
- 2 cocktail sausages wrapped in bacon contain
- Energy91kcal 380kJ5%
- Sugars<0.1g< 1%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1309kJ (315kcal)
Information
Ingredients
Pork (69%), Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon (28%), Potato Starch, Salt, Water, Dried Herbs (Sage, Coriander), White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Sheep Casing. Filled into natural sheep casings. Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon contains: Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains 2 cocktail sausages wrapped in bacon (29g**) contain Energy 1309kJ (315kcal) 380kJ (91kcal) Fat 25.0g 7.3g saturates 9.3g 2.7g Carbohydrate 1.2g 0.3g sugars 0.2g <0.1g Fibre 0.8g 0.2g Protein 21.0g 6.1g Salt 1.9g 0.6g When cooked according to instructions. - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019