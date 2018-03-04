By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmolive Just Fabulous Shower Gel 250Ml

4.5(84)Write a review
image 1 of Palmolive Just Fabulous Shower Gel 250Ml
£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml
  • Shower gel with just a touch of luxurious oil of Avocado and Iris extract. Its non-greasy formula will leave your skin feeling velvety and soft. Reveal your fabulous side!
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (*A) / Sodium Laureth Sulfate (*B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sine Adipe Lac, Persea Gratissima Oil, Iris Germanica Root Extract, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 47005, *A/B: see production code

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.palmolive.eu.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

84 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Showrer gel

3 stars

Liked the product as overall its good . The texture is thick enough not runny and it smells so good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Had made my skin dry

2 stars

I have used it for two weeks now. It has burnt my skin. I have spots all over my face and have stopped using to avoid further rashes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Touchably soft

5 stars

This is an amazing shower gel... it not only leaves your skin feeling cleansed but moisturiser and soft with the addition of the avocado oil. The product smells great and it's just good for your skin.. love it!! Have already purchased a few bottles!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Palmolive aroma moments shower gel

5 stars

Feels great on my skin and has a wonderful aroma leaving me feel fresh and confident. I will buy this product and recommend to my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shower gel!

5 stars

Great shower gel! Smells amazing,fresh and flowery. It's easy to use and leaves my skin soft and nourished, does not dry out the skin. Also, big plus for packaging - looks great on the shelf! I would definitely recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoyed using

4 stars

I love the packaging of this product, also it leaves your skin feeling very soft after use, i was worried about it being greasy due to the oil but that isnt the case. The only let down was the smell, it didnt really have one and for a product named aroma moments you would expect a nice scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for a DIY spa day at home!

4 stars

Really lovely and luxurious! Definitely made bathtime feel like more of a treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It�s Palmolive it�s going to be good

5 stars

Smells lovely, feel like it works when used it ie feel clean and fresh also works as a bubble bath in the bath [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fragrant shower gel

4 stars

It is very fragrant. It won�t make skin very dry after using it. Enjoy using it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice foamy shower gel

4 stars

Foams up well makes me feel clean , nice fragrance. However I think it makes my shower smell slightly of urine after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

