Palmolive Just Fabulous Shower Gel 250Ml

Showrer gel
Liked the product as overall its good . The texture is thick enough not runny and it smells so good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Had made my skin dry
I have used it for two weeks now. It has burnt my skin. I have spots all over my face and have stopped using to avoid further rashes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Touchably soft
This is an amazing shower gel... it not only leaves your skin feeling cleansed but moisturiser and soft with the addition of the avocado oil. The product smells great and it's just good for your skin.. love it!! Have already purchased a few bottles!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Palmolive aroma moments shower gel
Feels great on my skin and has a wonderful aroma leaving me feel fresh and confident. I will buy this product and recommend to my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great shower gel!
Great shower gel! Smells amazing,fresh and flowery. It's easy to use and leaves my skin soft and nourished, does not dry out the skin. Also, big plus for packaging - looks great on the shelf! I would definitely recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Enjoyed using
I love the packaging of this product, also it leaves your skin feeling very soft after use, i was worried about it being greasy due to the oil but that isnt the case. The only let down was the smell, it didnt really have one and for a product named aroma moments you would expect a nice scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for a DIY spa day at home!
Really lovely and luxurious! Definitely made bathtime feel like more of a treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It�s Palmolive it�s going to be good
Smells lovely, feel like it works when used it ie feel clean and fresh also works as a bubble bath in the bath [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fragrant shower gel
It is very fragrant. It won�t make skin very dry after using it. Enjoy using it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice foamy shower gel
Foams up well makes me feel clean , nice fragrance. However I think it makes my shower smell slightly of urine after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]