- Tesco SCSS12 3L slow cooker

Excellent crock pot, does what it says. Lost the booklet, is the ceramic pot oven safe?
excellent product I have used these for years when they eventually break down I buy another I love them use them most days cook big joints of beef in red wine overnight on low delicious. Jacket potatoes in one and a curry in another easy teas I have just broken the knob on my last one so back to Tesco I have had it about 6 years so no problems
Excellent and a bargain
Excellent. First time with a slow cooker and decided to buy cheap in case it became a one use wonder. Made the best chicken hot-pot ever. On high, it took 4+1/2 hours and fed four. Easy to use and clean. Bargain price and I have no intentions of buying a more expensive one as this is great. It is pretty well made and looks the part. As a bonus, the house has a homely cooking smell (not overpowering) during use. Hooked on slow cooking!
Rubbish don't bother
Biggest pile of rubbish I've ever bought. The lid doesn't fit at all and let's all the heat and steam out. And slow doesn't even cover it, it's slow, slow, slow. If you use this to cook anything you need to at least triple the cooking times for it because after 8 hours of cooking anything most of the veg was still hard. Pay more and get a better one.
Perfect
Cooked a medium roast beef on low for around 10 hours and it was fantastic so tender ,perfect!
Don't waste you money
Very, very slow slow cooker! I have mine on high for at least 8 hours to cook chopped up meat, it shouldn't take that long to cook a meal. I have now bought myself a better one with a higher wattage. Basically, a waste of money, wish I knew what I have done with the receipt cos I would take it back.
Built down to a price so do not expect quality
the pot is a very loose fit in the base, as also the lid is very loose, so I expect the effeciency of the unit is not as good as it could be, but I suppose for the price an Item made in China it is to be expected, there was not any recipe book only a single sheet folded user guide. it is though of a convienent size and oval so fits on the worktop in the kitchen without taking up much space, the power lead has a sealed Plug and the overall length is 24 inches 610mm okay but not over generous
Would not recommend this item
The first time I used this item - when I put the lid into the washing up bowl after use it shattered completely - poor quality item so would not recommend it.
excellent time saving product
I use my slow cooker every day, it is such a time saver. Excellent value! I couldn't quite believe the quality of the product for the price. It has been my first experience with cooking using a slow cooker and I have just purchased slow cooker number two.
Good value
Very good value and looks good. Only down side not much info re recipes etc, so had to buy separate cook book