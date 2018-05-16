Safe And Sound Euro Travel Adaptor

- European travel adaptor
- Conforms to BS 5733.
- For use in most EU countries
- Compliant with British standards
- Airport friendly
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- For use in most EU countries, Tunisia, Morocco, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Ukraine, Egypt, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, India, Israel, Norway, Poland, Russia, Romania and Turkey.
- Please note that plugs should be attached to the adaptor before being inserted into the mains socket.
- Please allow for some regional variations as some plugs may vary.
- Please retain the information on this pack for future reference
Warnings
- Warning
- The adaptor doe snot convert voltage.
- Ensure that the appliance is suitable for the local voltage supply.
- For temporary use only.
- Do not use in the UK.
- Do not touch the plugs pins when inserting or removing from the socket.
Recycling info
Inner. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Paul Murray Plc,
- Chandlers Ford,
- SO53 4YN,
- UK.
Return to
- Paul Murray Plc,
- Chandlers Ford,
- SO53 4YN,
- UK.
Net Contents
1 x Adaptor
Safety information
