Safe And Sound Euro Travel Adaptor

Safe And Sound Euro Travel Adaptor
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
  • European travel adaptor
  • Conforms to BS 5733.
  • For use in most EU countries
  • Compliant with British standards
  • Airport friendly

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • For use in most EU countries, Tunisia, Morocco, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Ukraine, Egypt, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, India, Israel, Norway, Poland, Russia, Romania and Turkey.
  • Please note that plugs should be attached to the adaptor before being inserted into the mains socket.
  • Please allow for some regional variations as some plugs may vary.
  • Please retain the information on this pack for future reference

Warnings

  • Warning
  • The adaptor doe snot convert voltage.
  • Ensure that the appliance is suitable for the local voltage supply.
  • For temporary use only.
  • Do not use in the UK.
  • Do not touch the plugs pins when inserting or removing from the socket.

Recycling info

Inner. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Paul Murray Plc,
  • Chandlers Ford,
  • SO53 4YN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Paul Murray Plc,
  • Chandlers Ford,
  • SO53 4YN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1 x Adaptor

Safety information

View more safety information

