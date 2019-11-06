By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Original Source Rhubarb & Raspberry Shower Gel 250Ml

Original Source Rhubarb & Raspberry Shower Gel 250Ml
  • Sweet Rhubarb & Raspberry Shower
  • Pack a punch in your shower with our Original Source Rhubarb & Raspberry shower gel. We've packed 4 essential oils into rhubarb and raspberry and 100% natural fragrance into every bottle so you can pack more into your day. Our products are tested on us, never on animals, paraben free and we're proud to be Vegan too. Original Source Shower Gel is manufactured in the UK using 100% renewable energy and our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • 100% natural fragrance
  • 4 essential oils in every bottle
  • Tested on us
  • Paraben free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-7, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Rheum Rhabarbarum (Rhubarb) Stalk Extract, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Fruit Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 16035

Made in the UK

  • KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them it's for your body!

  • Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,

  • UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 001
250ml ℮

KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them it's for your body!

Smell amazing!

5 stars

This is my new favourite shower companion, smells so tasty I almost want to eat it!

