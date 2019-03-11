By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Simple Kind To Skin Pollution Protect Sheet Mask 21Ml
  • Our Simple® Pollution Protect Sheet Face Mask is the perfect antidote to pollution. So light and soft that it contours the face like a second skin, and inspired by Asian beauty rituals, our Korean sheet mask infuses active nutrients into the skin to minimise the drying effect of pollution and instantly hydrate your skin. Enriched with antioxidants Vitamin E, Vitamin B3 and Agave Americana, it does not contain unnecessary ingredients like perfumes, fragrances and harsh chemicals that could lead to skin irritation. Instead, it contains the perfect-blend of skin-loving ingredients that are gentle and kind to skin, making it perfect for all skin types, even sensitive skin. Feel the benefits of a detoxing facial treatment, in one convenient, easy-to-use sheet mask. How to use? Remove the mask from the sachet and gently unfold. Place the mask evenly over your previously cleansed skin. Leave for 15 minutes and gently peel off the mask. Massage the excess of product into your skin or use a cotton pad to remove, depending on how hydrated you want your skin to be! No need to rinse. No artificial perfume or colour. No harsh chemicals that can upset your skin.
  • Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
  • Simple Kind to Skin Rich Moisture Sheet Mask helps to detox and hydrate your skin, with no messy application
  • Infuses nutrients into the skin to reduce the effect of city pollution
  • With antioxidant Vitamin E, Vitamin B3 and Agave Americana
  • Help to hydrate skin in just 15 minutes - no mess, no need to rinse
  • Made from super soft natural fibers
  • Contains no Artificial Perfume or Colour, No harsh Chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Pack size: 21ML

Information

Produce of

Korea (Republic Of [South] Korea)

Warnings

  • For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

1 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

23 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good mask

3 stars

Good mask, it has a nice fresh fragrance and it left my skin feeling slightly more moisturised. However I did find it a bit tricky to unravel compared to other brands and it didn't fit that well around my eyes and top lip.

Danielle

1 stars

I used this face mask after a friend recommended but unfortunately as soon I took the mask off,I developed a red rash on my face which is a surprise as I don’t normally have sensitive skin and have never had a reaction before

Clumsy

3 stars

I probably would not buy this product. I found it difficult to wear and too obvious. I think it would be more more appropriate for use in urban or industrial settings. I didn’t like the look or the feel of this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worked better than expected.

3 stars

I received this product being dubious about its effectiveness but was pleasantly surprised. I'm not sure if this would entice me to purchase the product as it's not something I'd typically think of purchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves skin soft

4 stars

The sheet mask leaves your skin really moisturised which is great in winter. Easy to apply and didn’t irritate my skin which is a good sign as I have sensitive and dry skin. I woud definitely use this product again to get a better idea of how it works over time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Did exactly what it said on the tin!

3 stars

Comfortable fit, easy to breath through, would recommend for those looking for a pollution protect sheet mask. Not sure if it’s a product many would go looking for but obviously useful [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleanser

4 stars

I was sent this product and have been really impressed since I tried it. My skin looks clearer and, unlike other cleansers, it has not caused it to peel. I have sensitive skin and it has not caused me any itching. My skin feels fresher the more I use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product, would try again

3 stars

I used this product as I had heard about all the hype regarding sheet masks. As I work and commute to the city every day I was looking for something deep cleanse and refresh my skin. Overall I did find this product good and noticed a slight difference in clearness and softness although thisnonly last a couple of days. I would use this product as a treat or before an event as a brightener. I would have liked clearer instructions on how to apply and position the mask as it is so liquid heavy it was hard to move it on my skin without risk of damaging the sheet. Overall I liked this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s a lovely mask

4 stars

This is a very lovely mask which made my skin feel a bit cold when I put it on, but afterwards my skin was so much smoother! It’s a bit hard to unravel as it’s so wet, but it fits great on my face.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Results

4 stars

The pollution sheet mask is great. It cleansed my skin really well, without leaving it feeling dry or tight. It has a light pleasant fragrance which didn't have the strong synthetic smell that lots of cleansers often have. It was fairly easy to apply. The mask was a little difficult to unfold out of the packet, but once unfolded it fit my face easily. I would happily recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

