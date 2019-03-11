Simple Kind To Skin Pollution Protect Sheet Mask 21Ml

Good mask 3 stars Review from unilever.com 11th March 2019 Good mask, it has a nice fresh fragrance and it left my skin feeling slightly more moisturised. However I did find it a bit tricky to unravel compared to other brands and it didn't fit that well around my eyes and top lip.

Danielle 1 stars Review from unilever.com 1st March 2019 I used this face mask after a friend recommended but unfortunately as soon I took the mask off,I developed a red rash on my face which is a surprise as I don’t normally have sensitive skin and have never had a reaction before

Clumsy 3 stars Review from unilever.com 24th January 2019 I probably would not buy this product. I found it difficult to wear and too obvious. I think it would be more more appropriate for use in urban or industrial settings. I didn’t like the look or the feel of this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worked better than expected. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2019 I received this product being dubious about its effectiveness but was pleasantly surprised. I'm not sure if this would entice me to purchase the product as it's not something I'd typically think of purchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves skin soft 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2019 The sheet mask leaves your skin really moisturised which is great in winter. Easy to apply and didn’t irritate my skin which is a good sign as I have sensitive and dry skin. I woud definitely use this product again to get a better idea of how it works over time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Did exactly what it said on the tin! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 20th January 2019 Comfortable fit, easy to breath through, would recommend for those looking for a pollution protect sheet mask. Not sure if it’s a product many would go looking for but obviously useful [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleanser 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2019 I was sent this product and have been really impressed since I tried it. My skin looks clearer and, unlike other cleansers, it has not caused it to peel. I have sensitive skin and it has not caused me any itching. My skin feels fresher the more I use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product, would try again 3 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2019 I used this product as I had heard about all the hype regarding sheet masks. As I work and commute to the city every day I was looking for something deep cleanse and refresh my skin. Overall I did find this product good and noticed a slight difference in clearness and softness although thisnonly last a couple of days. I would use this product as a treat or before an event as a brightener. I would have liked clearer instructions on how to apply and position the mask as it is so liquid heavy it was hard to move it on my skin without risk of damaging the sheet. Overall I liked this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s a lovely mask 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2019 This is a very lovely mask which made my skin feel a bit cold when I put it on, but afterwards my skin was so much smoother! It’s a bit hard to unravel as it’s so wet, but it fits great on my face.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]